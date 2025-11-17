Korean-built sub to participate in joint drills with U.S. Navy in Guam
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 13:40
The Korean Navy said Monday it will participate in a monthlong joint antisubmarine exercise with the United States in Guam from this week, sending its locally-built submarine Ahn Mu for the drills for the first time.
The Silent Shark exercise, scheduled to kick off Tuesday for a monthlong operation, will mobilize Korea's 3,000-ton ROKS Ahn Mu and two P-3 maritime patrol aircraft, according to the South's Navy. The U.S. will dispatch submarines and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft for the exercise.
It marks the first time that the Ahn Mu, a Korean submarine built solely through domestic defense technology, will participate in a joint exercise overseas.
The Ahn Mu departed from a naval base in Jinhae, some 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Nov. 4, and arrived in Guam on Monday.
The Korean and U.S. navies plan to take part in a range of exercises aimed at strengthening the joint maritime defense posture between the navies.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
