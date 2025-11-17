Oman Embassy releases book on bilateral relations with Korea for 50th anniversary
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 16:14 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 16:28
- SEO JI-EUN
The Embassy of Oman in Seoul celebrated on Friday the launch of a commemorative book, “Oman and the Republic of Korea: Fifty Years of Diplomatic Relations,” marking the anniversary of diplomatic ties between Oman and Korea since 1974.
Published in both Arabic and Korean, the book provides an overview of Korea-Oman relations across political, economic, cultural, educational and technological fields — citing achievements in trade, tourism, culture and sustainable development — and includes personal stories from Koreans and Omanis living in each other’s countries, according to the Oman Embassy.
Divided into six thematic sections, the book features congratulatory messages from senior officials, profiles of both nations, political and historical analyses, ambassadorial essays, accounts of cultural and creative collaboration and contributions from companies and institutions engaged in bilateral cooperation, the embassy added.
In his remarks at Friday's event, Omani Ambassador to Korea Zakariya bin Hamad Al Saadi noted that those involved in the preparation of the book “embody the history of cooperation and the spirit of friendship” between the two countries and “reflect the shared values and mutual understanding” that continue to guide the relationship. He added that the publication aims to open new opportunities for the next 50 years of cooperation.
Lee Kyung-chul, the high representative for UN Security Council affairs at Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said he was pleased to participate in the launch of the book, emphasizing the long-standing friendship between Korea and Oman and the embassy's role in deepening mutual understanding.
