Navy postpones joint exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 12:43 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 14:34
The Korean Navy informed Japan that it will postpone a joint search and rescue exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force originally scheduled for late November, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Monday, citing government sources from both countries.
The drill had been conducted 10 times between 1999 and 2017, but it was suspended after a military dispute involving a Japanese patrol aircraft in December 2018. Plans to resume the exercise this year were seen as a symbolic step toward restoring bilateral defense cooperation.
However, the postponement appears to be a response to Japan’s recent refusal to provide midair refueling support for Korea’s Air Force aerobatic team, the Black Eagles, due to its flight over Dokdo.
Following Japan’s denial of refueling support, Seoul also notified Tokyo that it would withhold sending its military band to the upcoming Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival hosted by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.
“Despite the recent series of postponements in defense exchanges following Japan’s refueling decision, both governments are working to prevent the situation from escalating and affecting overall bilateral relations,” the Yomiuri reported.
The report added that the decision reflects efforts to maintain stability amid a worsening regional security environment.
A senior official from Japan's Defense Ministry told the paper that the search and rescue drill would be rescheduled.
