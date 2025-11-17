 Navy postpones joint exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Navy postpones joint exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 12:43 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 14:34
A joint search and rescue exercise between the Korean Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force is seen taking place in this file photo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A joint search and rescue exercise between the Korean Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force is seen taking place in this file photo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
The Korean Navy informed Japan that it will postpone a joint search and rescue exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force originally scheduled for late November, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Monday, citing government sources from both countries.
 
The drill had been conducted 10 times between 1999 and 2017, but it was suspended after a military dispute involving a Japanese patrol aircraft in December 2018. Plans to resume the exercise this year were seen as a symbolic step toward restoring bilateral defense cooperation.
 

Related Article

 
However, the postponement appears to be a response to Japan’s recent refusal to provide midair refueling support for Korea’s Air Force aerobatic team, the Black Eagles, due to its flight over Dokdo.
 
Following Japan’s denial of refueling support, Seoul also notified Tokyo that it would withhold sending its military band to the upcoming Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival hosted by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.
 
The Korean Air Force's aerobatic team, the Black Eagles, performs during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 19. [YONHAP]

The Korean Air Force's aerobatic team, the Black Eagles, performs during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 19. [YONHAP]

 
“Despite the recent series of postponements in defense exchanges following Japan’s refueling decision, both governments are working to prevent the situation from escalating and affecting overall bilateral relations,” the Yomiuri reported.
 
The report added that the decision reflects efforts to maintain stability amid a worsening regional security environment.
 
A senior official from Japan's Defense Ministry told the paper that the search and rescue drill would be rescheduled.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Japan exercise Navy Air Force Dokdo defense

More in Diplomacy

USFK commander underscores 'strategic triangle' linking South Korea, Japan, Philippines in 'east-up' map

Navy postpones joint exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces

Seoul trade ministry, USTR to hold meeting to discuss non-tariff barriers

Lee set to depart for G20 summit, part of 4-nation swing to Middle East, Africa

From spaghetti to space, Italian ambassador eyes long-term cooperation with Korea

Related Stories

Korean Air Force to participate in Australia-led military exercise to enhance joint operations

Defense minister calls Japan's refusal to cooperate for air show 'disappointing'

South Korea, U.S. and Japan to hold first-ever joint air force drill near peninsula Sunday

Korea, U.S. Air Forces commit to strengthened defense in video talks

Seoul, Washington to stage joint large-scale air drills next week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)