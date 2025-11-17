President Lee embarks on 10-day tour to Middle East, G20 summit in South Africa
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 17:48
President Lee Jae Myung embarked on Monday on a 10-day diplomatic trip to the Middle East and Africa, which includes attending the Group of 20 (G20) summit in South Africa. This is his first overseas trip since the announcement of the Korea-U.S. joint fact sheet on trade and security cooperation following the bilateral summit.
Lee’s itinerary spans four countries — the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, South Africa and Turkey — over a seven-night, 10-day schedule.
The first stop is the UAE, Korea’s only “special strategic partner” in the Middle East. Upon arriving in Abu Dhabi on Monday afternoon, Lee began his state visit by paying respects at the UAE’s national cemetery and the mausoleum of the country’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Lee is scheduled to hold a summit with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday. The two countries plan to sign memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for cooperation in the defense and artificial intelligence sectors.
Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the son of the UAE president, visited Korea on Oct. 31 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The Crown Prince said the relationship between the UAE and Korea is “very special and important to us,” adding that what makes it special is that it is “built on trust.”
“Strengthening ties and cooperation among Asian nations is also a priority for us,” he said, adding that he looked forward to welcoming Lee in November for the Korean president's first visit to the UAE since taking office.
On the final day of the UAE visit, Wednesday, Lee will attend a Korea-UAE Business Roundtable (BRT) to discuss economic cooperation. Major business leaders including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan and SK Supex Council AI committee chair Ryu Young-sang are expected to attend.
“This visit, the administration’s first to the Middle East, aims to expand Korea-UAE relations beyond the four core areas of investment, defense, nuclear power and energy to include cutting-edge technology, health care and culture,” National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said ahead of the trip,
After the UAE, Lee will make an official visit to Egypt from Wednesday to Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He will then attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, from Friday to Sunday, followed by a state visit to Turkey from Nov. 24 to 25.
The 2025 G20 summit is the first to take place on the African continent and will center on the themes of “solidarity, equality and sustainability.” The four-country tour reflects Korea’s strategy to diversify its pragmatic diplomacy and expand engagement with the so-called Global South amid growing protectionist trends in global trade.
At the G20 summit, Lee is expected to reaffirm Korea’s commitment to solidarity with Africa and its support for the continent’s development. He also plans to coordinate joint messages with fellow Mikta members — Mexico, Indonesia, Korea, Turkey and Australia — raising Korea’s profile on the international stage.
In Egypt and Turkey, both key Middle Eastern partners, discussions will focus on strengthening defense ties and expanding arms exports. Notably, Lee is expected to deliver a speech at Cairo University on Thursday to outline his administration’s Middle East strategy for the first time.
“In terms of peace, the president will reaffirm mutual support for peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East,” Wi said. “In terms of prosperity, we aim to boost trade and investment, and achieve concrete results in forward-looking areas such as technology and health care.”
