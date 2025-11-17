North winds bring significant chill across Korea for upcoming days
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 12:27
Temperatures across Korea are expected to plunge on Tuesday to the lowest levels so far this fall, as cold air from the north moves in. With strong winds forecast as well, wind chill values may drop an additional 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit), bringing conditions comparable to midwinter.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Monday that “cold air flowing in from the north will cause temperatures to fall sharply, and strong winds will make it feel even colder.” Highs during the day were forecast to range from 5 to 13 degrees Celsius (41 to 55.4 degrees Fahrenheit), down as much as 14 degrees compared to Sunday’s range of 16.4 to 22 degrees Celsius. In Seoul, the temperature is expected to peak at just 5 degrees Celsius, with the wind chill bringing it down to around 1 degree Celsius.
The cold snap is expected to peak on Tuesday. A west-high east-low pressure system — commonly associated with winter weather on the Korean Peninsula — is expected to form, bringing a steady stream of northwesterly winds laden with cold air. A steep pressure gradient will further intensify the winds, driving down the perceived temperature even more.
Morning lows on Tuesday are forecast to drop between minus 8 and 5 degrees Celsius, which is 5 to 10 degrees lower than Monday. Cold wave advisories were issued at 9 p.m. Monday for parts of Gangwon, North Chungcheong, North Gyeongsang and Busan, where temperatures are expected to drop most sharply.
In Seoul, the morning low will fall to minus 4 degrees Celsius, marking the city’s first subzero temperature of the season. The wind chill is expected to dip to minus 8 degrees Celsius. In Paju and other parts of the capital region, it could feel as cold as minus 13 degrees Celsius, matching midwinter levels. The KMA advised wearing scarves, hats and gloves to protect exposed skin from the cold.
A high wind advisory was issued for coastal areas of the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions, where typhoon-force gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour (56 miles per hour) are expected through Tuesday morning, along with rain or snow. Some parts of Jeolla, including Gwangju, may see their first snowfall of the season, with up to 1 centimeter (0.4 inches) expected.
Subzero temperatures are likely to continue through Wednesday. In Seoul, the morning low will climb slightly to minus 2 degrees Celsius but remain below seasonal norms. From Thursday, temperatures are expected to gradually rise and return to seasonal averages. However, mornings are expected to remain chilly, with lows around the freezing point through the weekend.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)