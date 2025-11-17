 Military formally proposes talks with North Korea about repeated MDL violations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Military formally proposes talks with North Korea about repeated MDL violations

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 17:58
A quiet stretch of the demilitarized zone by the western front is seen from Paju, South Korea, on May 2, showing barriers North Korea installed along the road of the Gyeongui railway line. [YONHAP]

A quiet stretch of the demilitarized zone by the western front is seen from Paju, South Korea, on May 2, showing barriers North Korea installed along the road of the Gyeongui railway line. [YONHAP]

 
South Korea’s military has formally proposed talks with North Korea to address repeated violations of the military demarcation line (MDL) inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Monday — the first such offer under the Lee Jae Myung administration. 
 
Kim Hong-chul, the director general for national defense policy at the Ministry of National Defense, said in a statement that North Korean soldiers have “repeatedly crossed south of the MDL and entered our area” while constructing tactical roads, installing fences and planting mines near the MDL.
 

Related Article

 
“Our military has issued warnings and conducted warning shots in accordance with our operational procedures, prompting the North Korean troops to withdraw back north of the MDL,” Kim said.
 
Kim added that continued MDL crossings by North Korean soldiers — and the South’s required responses — have heightened tensions in the DMZ, raising concerns that the situation could escalate into an inter-Korean military clash.
 
Inter-Korean military talks have not been held for more than seven years since the tenth round of general-level meetings in October 2018.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags South Korea North Korea DMZ MDL

More in North Korea

Military formally proposes talks with North Korea about repeated MDL violations

Ukraine claims it blew up Russian railway used to ship North Korean munitions

South Korean man's prison sentence upheld for involvement with North Korean hacker

North to send sizable team to 2026 Asian Games in Japan: report

North Korean foreign minister condemns G7's statement on denuclearization

Related Stories

North Korean crosses border into South, taken into custody Thursday: JCS

North Korean soldiers briefly cross border for second time this month

South Korean military believes North's troops 'accidentally' crossed border Sunday

Even after Korean War, allies pay a heavy price to protect DMZ

North Korean troops violated military demarcation line 11 times over last year, South's military says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)