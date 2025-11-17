Autopsy reveals blunt-force trauma caused death of Korean student found in Cambodia
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 10:38
A final autopsy report from Korea’s National Forensic Service (NFS) concluded that the Korean university student who was found dead in Cambodia in August was likely killed by members of a criminal group in Cambodia from blunt-force trauma, not drug use.
According to police on Monday, the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency recently received the autopsy report for Park, a 22-year-old university student who was found dead in Cambodia. The report stated that the cause of death was “traumatic shock,” indicating that he died from beatings and torture.
No traces of narcotics were found in toxicology testing. A video previously released to the media showed Park appearing to be forced to inhale drugs, leading to speculation that he died of a drug overdose. However, the NFS noted that very small doses of drugs may go undetected if enough time has passed.
A joint autopsy was conducted on Oct. 20 at Tuek Thla Pagoda in Phnom Penh. The NFS found extensive bruising consistent with beatings across the body, but no stab wounds or signs of organ removal. The final determination of the cause of death came after additional histological and toxicological testing was conducted in Korea.
Park told his family on July 17 that he was attending an expo and then traveled to Cambodia. He was later found dead on Aug. 8 in a car near the Wenqi complex — a known criminal hub — in the Bokor Mountains of Kampot Province in southern Cambodia. His body showed signs of bruising and injuries consistent with torture.
Three Chinese nationals accused of killing Park were indicted and detained in Cambodia on Oct. 10. Two additional suspects — including a Korean Chinese national considered to be the ringleader — remain at large. “We will continue to pursue the primary suspects, including Ri Gwang-ho, and bring them to justice,” police said.
