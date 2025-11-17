Documents detaling arrests by Japanese police during colonial era released for Patriots and Heroes Memorial Day

Justice Ministry investigates officer for allegedly demanding bribe from singer Kim Ho-joong

Unesco urges strong action over high-rise project near Jongmyo

6 officers referred for discipline in case of soldier's death in September

Related Stories

Supreme Court upholds rulings ordering Fujikoshi to compensate forced laborers

Gov't offices under Yoon accused of interfering in law firm selection process for compensation case

Forced labor survivor's medal reinstated three years after Yoon Suk Yeol took it away

Yoon pledges more support for overseas Koreans at launch of new agency

Respecting veterans