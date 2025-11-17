Documents detaling arrests by Japanese police during colonial era released for Patriots and Heroes Memorial Day
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 12:37 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 14:34
The government released historical documents identifying Korean residents in Japan who were arrested by Japanese police during the colonial era (1910-45) to commemorate the 86th anniversary of Korea's Patriots and Heroes Memorial Day on Monday.
The documents released Monday by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs include an Arrest Index Book and Arrest Register, sourced from Japan’s National Archives. The records list Koreans arrested between 1932 and 1945 for violating the Public Security Preservation Act while participating in student activism and anti-imperialist movements.
Japan began tightening control over ideological movements in 1911 by launching the Special Higher Police Division within the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. By 1928, similar bureaus were established in all prefectures to suppress liberal, democratic and socialist movements.
The released records, totaling 601 pages, contain the names of Koreans and Japanese nationals arrested by authorities under the jurisdiction of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. The documents were compiled and maintained by its Special Higher Police Division.
The Arrest Index Book, spanning 269 pages, covers 134 Koreans arrested between 1933 and 1937. It includes their names, arrest dates, release dates and duration of detention.
The Arrest Register lists 191 Koreans arrested between 1932 and 1933 and again from 1940 to 1945 across 332 pages. It contains their names, registered addresses, occupations, educational backgrounds, arrest dates, release dates and detention periods.
Through its analysis, the ministry identified 261 Koreans involved in the independence movement among more than 6,000 individuals arrested during the period.
“These documents compile the names of those arrested for social movement–related activities at police stations under the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department,” said Chang Shin, a professor of modern Korean studies at the Academy of Korean Studies. “Because they include records of arrest, release and detention periods, they can be effectively used to identify and honor independence activists.”
“It is deeply meaningful that our efforts to identify independence activists active in Japan have produced such valuable results,” said Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kwon Oh-eul. “The Korean government will continue to collect and analyze Japanese police records and related materials to identify and honor as many independence activists as possible.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)