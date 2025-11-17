 Japanese woman indicted on charges of molesting BTS member Jin
Japanese woman indicted on charges of molesting BTS member Jin

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 19:33
BTS member Jin [NEWS1]

A Japanese woman has been indicted on charges of molesting BTS member Jin after giving him an unsolicited kiss on the cheek.
 
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office said on Monday that it indicted the woman without detention last Wednesday on charges of indecent assault. 
 

She is accused of kissing Jin on the cheek during a fan event held in June 2024 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, where Jin greeted about 1,000 fans after completing his military service.
 
The Songpa Police Precinct had initially booked the woman and requested that she appear for questioning, but the investigation was temporarily suspended in March. The case resumed after the woman voluntarily appeared for questioning, and police determined that the allegations were valid before handing the case over to prosecutors.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
