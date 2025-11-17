Lee appoints special prosecutor to investigate shaman, Coupang severance payments

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday appointed veteran lawyer Ahn Gweon-seob as a special counsel to investigate a missing currency strap case involving a shaman connected to former first lady Kim Keon Hee and an unpaid severance case at a subsidiary of e-commerce giant Coupang.Ahnwas selected from a short list of special prosecution candidates recommended by a parliamentary special committee on Sunday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.managing partner at Daeryun Law Firm, Ahn previously served asthe chief of a criminal division at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office and head of the trial department at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office.InDecember, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office seized 50 million won ($34,000) in cash wrapped in currency straps during a raid on the home of the shaman Jeon Seong-bae, better known as Geonjin.Prosecutors,however, failed to trace the source of the funds after the straps went missing during the investigation.Currency straps typically contain key information, such as the inspection date and identification number, and are considered important clues for investigators when tracing the flow of funds.Separately,Ahn's team will also investigate allegations that senior prosecutors exerted pressure to clear Coupang Fulfillment Services, Coupang's logistics affiliate, of charges in an unpaid severance pay case.Ahnwill be given a 20-day preparation period to launch the special probe, which can last up to 90 days.Yonhap