Police arrest man who broke into actor Nana's home, injuring her and her mother

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 15:43 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 17:43
A man in his 30s has been arrested after breaking into the home of actor Nana and assaulting her and her mother during an attempted robbery.
According to the Guri Police Station on Monday, the Uijeongbu District Court’s Namyangju branch issued an arrest warrant on Sunday for the man on charges of aggravated robbery and injury, citing a flight risk.
Police initially booked him for attempted aggravated robbery only. They later requested a warrant on the more serious charge of aggravated robbery and injury after receiving a medical report on Nana’s mother’s injuries, including those from being choked.
He allegedly entered Nana's home in Ancheon-dong, Guri, around 6 a.m. on Saturday — while armed — by climbing a ladder he had prepared that day. When he reached the veranda, he opened an unlocked door and entered the home, where he threatened and injured Nana and her mother, demanding money.
Nana and her mother overpowered him in a struggle and restrained him until the police and firefighters arrived.
The authorities found the intruder with a laceration on his jaw and took him to a hospital. Nana’s agency said both the actor and her mother received treatment for their injuries.
The police said the intruder was not a stalker or obsessive fan targeting Nana or any specific entertainer. During questioning, he said he “didn't know a celebrity lived there” and claimed he committed the crime because he lacked a stable job and needed living expenses. Nana and her mother told police they had no prior connection with him.
Police plan to refer the case to prosecutors once the investigation is complete.
