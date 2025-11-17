 Police arrest man who broke into actor Nana's home, injuring her and her mother
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police arrest man who broke into actor Nana's home, injuring her and her mother

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 15:43 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 17:43
Actor Nana waves to reporters during a press conference held at the Lotte Cinema Konkuk University branch in eastern Seoul on June 17. [YONHAP]

Actor Nana waves to reporters during a press conference held at the Lotte Cinema Konkuk University branch in eastern Seoul on June 17. [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 30s has been arrested after breaking into the home of actor Nana and assaulting her and her mother during an attempted robbery.
 
According to the Guri Police Station on Monday, the Uijeongbu District Court’s Namyangju branch issued an arrest warrant on Sunday for the man on charges of aggravated robbery and injury, citing a flight risk.
 

Related Article

 
Police initially booked him for attempted aggravated robbery only. They later requested a warrant on the more serious charge of aggravated robbery and injury after receiving a medical report on Nana’s mother’s injuries, including those from being choked.
 
He allegedly entered Nana's home in Ancheon-dong, Guri, around 6 a.m. on Saturday — while armed — by climbing a ladder he had prepared that day. When he reached the veranda, he opened an unlocked door and entered the home, where he threatened and injured Nana and her mother, demanding money. 
 
Nana and her mother overpowered him in a struggle and restrained him until the police and firefighters arrived.
 
The authorities found the intruder with a laceration on his jaw and took him to a hospital. Nana’s agency said both the actor and her mother received treatment for their injuries.
 
The police said the intruder was not a stalker or obsessive fan targeting Nana or any specific entertainer. During questioning, he said he “didn't know a celebrity lived there” and claimed he committed the crime because he lacked a stable job and needed living expenses. Nana and her mother told police they had no prior connection with him.
 
Police plan to refer the case to prosecutors once the investigation is complete.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Nana burglar

More in Social Affairs

Hangang Bus ferries repeatedly scrape riverbed, hit foreign objects, says Seoul gov't

Unesco asks Seoul gov't to suspend approval of high-rises near Jongmyo Shrine

Sick of e-scooters abandoned on sidewalks and bike lanes, Cheonan declares war on illegal parking

Seoul's historic Namdaemun Market to receive major facelift as competitiveness wanes

Court to decide on arrest warrants for former CIO prosecutors accused of obstructing Marine death probe

Related Stories

Singer, actor Nana to release first solo album 'Seventh Heaven 16'

Chinese cabbage imports arrive ahead of kimchi-making season

Actor Nana slammed after calling Sunwoo of The Boyz 'very rude'

Singer Nana reportedly dating model Chae Jong-suk

After 17-month hiatus, WOOAH promises it's back for good
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)