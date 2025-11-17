 Police intelligence officer investigated for leaking documents to Chinese consulate
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 09:47
A police intelligence officer is under investigation for allegedly leaking foreign affairs-related documents and information to the Chinese consulate in Korea.
 
According to police on Monday, the National Security Investigation Division of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency conducted a search and seizure earlier this month of a mobile phone and other devices belonging to an officer in the regional intelligence team of the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency.
 

The officer is accused of leaking information obtained in the course of duty to the Chinese consulate. The officer reportedly denies the allegation.
 
Immediately following the seizure, the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency reassigned the officer to a non-intelligence unit at a local police precinct.
 
“We are conducting digital forensics on the seized phone,” a spokesperson for the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said. “We cannot comment on specific details of the investigation.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]


