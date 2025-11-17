Seoul's historic Namdaemun Market to receive major facelift as competitiveness wanes
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 16:58 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 17:45
Seoul's Namdaemun Market, an outdoor market with over 600 years of history, is set for a major redevelopment with the goal of transforming it into a “global heritage traditional market" under a plan announced by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday.
Located in central Seoul’s Jung District, Namdaemun Market is one of the country’s largest marketplaces, home to more than 20,000 wholesale and retail businesses. But changing trends in distribution and consumption, coupled with a lack of amenities and public space, have weakened its competitiveness.
The city government’s “Namdaemun Market Innovation Project” aims to increase the market's appeal by embracing its historical roots and neighborhood commercial characteristics.
At the heart of the project is the construction of an arcade modeled after the eaves of hanok, or traditional Korean houses, unveiled on Monday. The structure, designed with a membrane roof to improve lighting, ventilation and noise control, runs through the central alley of the market.
A waste transfer station currently located near the entrance will be converted into an open plaza with convenience features. The city also plans to strengthen safety standards for fires, disasters and typhoons.
Construction will begin this year on a new “emotive street” zone, which will include upgraded street infrastructure and a streamlined signage system.
Pedestrian access will also be enhanced with the creation of a two-story “Sungnyemun viewing path” at the entrance of Sowol-ro between Namdaemun Market and Sungnyemun, a national treasure. The sidewalk will be widened, and a raised walkway will be added to allow visitors to look out over the historic gate.
A new “Namsan trail” will link the market to Mount Namsan, while a nearby road, Sopa-ro, will be transformed into a space for rest and hands-on experiences with landscaped gardens and design installations. The trail will offer scenic views of Namsan, Baekbeom Square and the Seoul City Wall.
An elevator and raised walkway will be built between Hoehyeon Station and Baekbeom Square to improve accessibility for those with limited mobility.
The Namsan trail project is expected to begin as early as 2026. Seoul plans to reposition Namdaemun Market as a multifunctional space that combines commerce, culture, tourism and everyday life.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, along with the Jung District mayor, local merchants and about 160 residents, attended a ceremony on Monday to mark the completion of the new arcade structure.
Following the arcade’s completion, the city plans to roll out the remaining components of the six-part redevelopment plan in phases: the Sungnyemun viewing path, Namsan trail, elevated walkway, open plaza, convenience facilities and the emotive street zone.
“This innovation project was made possible through a collaboration between merchants and the public sector,” said Oh. “We will turn Namdaemun Market into a cultural space in the heart of the city where people can eat, enjoy and stay — and a global landmark that visitors from around the world will love.”
