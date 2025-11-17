Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae told first-term lawmakers that the online community run by commentator Kim Eo-jun, Ddanzi Ilbo, serves as “one barometer of public sentiment.” Speaking at a party workshop in Jeju on Nov. 6, Jung said he has posted about 1,500 messages on the forum over a decade and urged lawmakers to use social media to stay connected with voters. The People Power Party condemned his remarks, calling them an attempt to elevate a politically biased community linked to conspiracy theories, while accusing Jung of shirking his responsibility as the leader of the governing party. [PARK YONG-SEOK]