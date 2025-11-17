Monday's fortune: Use patience and be less impulsive
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Giving brings more peace than receiving
🔹 A calm but slightly monotonous day
🔹 Don’t be upset over trivial matters
🔹 Focus on ideas and planning, not action
🔹 Learn from observation and patience
🔹 Approach each task with a student’s mind
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Keep your body warm and comfortable
🔹 Learn or explore through media and reading
🔹 Start envisioning your next chapter in life
🔹 Move steadily — step by step
🔹 Analyze your work with care and logic
🔹 Agree and empathize in conversation
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 Little efforts combine to make big progress
🔹 Everything falls into its rightful place
🔹 A productive, meaningful day awaits
🔹 Step up and lead confidently
🔹 Support flows from both above and below
🔹 Minds and intentions align harmoniously
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Curiosity brings both joy and frustration
🔹 Stay neutral when caught between sides
🔹 Some matters don’t demand urgency
🔹 Maintain balance — avoid taking sides
🔹 Tackle tasks ahead of others
🔹 Life remains a constant, spirited competition
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 South
🔹 Wisdom continues to deepen with age
🔹 Think through outcomes before acting
🔹 “Better late than never” applies today
🔹 Give and receive in equal measure
🔹 Read people carefully and assess motives
🔹 Express yourself through style and fashion
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Grace in words and manners defines character
🔹 Don’t expect or demand too much
🔹 Refrain from meddling or leading today
🔹 Keep your stance neutral and discreet
🔹 Stay off the radar of superiors
🔹 Control emotions before they control you
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Family ties bring comfort and strength
🔹 Effort invites fortune and momentum
🔹 A lucky day for progress and recognition
🔹 Knock, and the door shall open
🔹 Engage in work that inspires passion
🔹 A new vision or purpose takes shape
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Delegate tasks — trust capable hands
🔹 Avoid thinking “only I can do it”
🔹 Don’t let misplaced trust cause setbacks
🔹 A slower pace yields steadier success
🔹 Nothing in life comes without effort
🔹 Stay grounded and true to yourself
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 A bright and worry-free day unfolds
🔹 News or updates you’ve awaited may arrive
🔹 New beginnings call for fresh approaches
🔹 Take the first step — momentum will follow
🔹 Small efforts lead to long-term results
🔹 Valuable information comes your way
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A calm, leisurely day brings quiet joy
🔹 Pursue what you’ve long wanted to try
🔹 Small surprises bring big smiles
🔹 Busy days are productive—embrace them
🔹 Motivation and excitement return
🔹 Expect meaningful, fruitful opportunities
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 South
🔹 Youth is a state of mind—stay energetic
🔹 Care for both body and spirit equally
🔹 Progress flows smoothly from effort
🔹 Say “yes” more often than “no”
🔹 Passion fuels courage and initiative
🔹 Embrace boldness—it’s your youthful gift
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Good | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t be swayed by emotion or pity
🔹 Stand firm — avoid softhearted weakness
🔹 Remember: children remain within your care
🔹 Even attraction calls for caution
🔹 Listening to your partner ensures harmony
🔹 Keep healthy boundaries in relationships
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
