Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 09:18
롭 에드워드, 황희찬이 속한 울버햄튼 새 감독으로 선임
Friday, November 14, 2025
Rob Edwards has been appointed as the new manager of Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, joining the last-place team with just two points to show for 11 games.
The 42-year-old former defender signed a three-and-a-half year deal, replacing Vitor Pereira, who was sacked at the start of the month. His job will be to “refresh the whole club.”
defender: 수비수
be sacked: 해고되다
refresh: 새롭게 하다, 새로운 바람을 불어넣다
롭 에드어드가 프리미어 리그 축구팀인 울버햄튼 원더러스의 새 감독으로 선임됐다. 울버햄튼은 11개 경기를 치를 동안 단 2점의 승점밖에 올리지 못한 프리미어 리그 최하위 팀이다.
Wolves is familiar territory for Edwards, who spent four seasons there as a player in the mid-2000s before returning in 2014 as an academy coach. He was moved up to a first team coaching position in 2015 and served as interim manager for two games. He left to manage nearby Telford in 2017 and returned to Wolves in 2018 as U23 manager, earning the youth team promotion to the top division for the first time.
familiar territory: 익숙한 영역
interim: 임시의, 과도적인
울버햄튼은 에드워드에겐 익숙한 곳이다. 그는 2000년대 중반 선수로 이 팀에서 4시즌을 보냈고 2014년부터는 아카데미 코치를 했다. 이후 2015년 1군 코치로 승진했고 임시 감독으로 두 경기를 치르기도 했다. 그는 옆 동네 팀인 텔포드 감독으로 2017년 선임돼 팀을 떠났다가 2018년 울버햄튼의 U23 감독으로 돌아왔다. 이때 울버햄튼 유스팀은 사상 최초로 톱 디비전에 진출했다.
Wolves reportedly paid Middlesbrough £3 million ($3.9 million) to release him this week.
Edwards will be the fifth manager that Hwang Hee-chan, the only Korean player currently active in the Premier League, has played under at Wolves.
release: 방출하다, 풀어주다
be active: 활동 중인
울버햄튼은 에드워드를 이번주 감독으로 영입하기 위해 그의 소속 구단인 미들스보로에 300만 파운드(약 390만 달러)를 지불한 것으로 알려졌다. 에드워드는 현재 프리미어 리그에서 뛰고 있는 유일한 한국 선수인 황희찬이 울버햄튼에서 맞는 5번째 감독이다.
Like his club, Hwang is in the midst of a difficult season. He has appeared in eight of 11 games, missing one with injury and spending two on the bench. He has started six of those, but has just one goal to show for his 370 minutes of playing time.
in the midst of: ~의 한가운데 있다
start: (스포츠 경기에서) 처음부터 선발로 출전하다
그가 속한 팀과 마찬가지로 황희찬도 어려운 시즌을 보내고 있다. 그는 11경기 중 8경기에 출전했고, 한 경기는 부상으로 결장했으며 두 경기는 벤치에서 지켜봤다. 8경기 중 6경기는 선발로 출장했지만 370분간 뛰어서 겨우 한 골을 넣었을 뿐이다.
In the Carabao Cup, which Wolves were knocked out by Chelsea on Oct. 29, Hwang made three appearances and picked up one assist, in the 4-3 loss against Chelsea. He captained Wolves to their second-round win over West Ham on Aug. 26.
Edwards has a week to find his feet as he joins the club in the middle of an international break. He will face his first test as Wolves take on Crystal Palace on Nov. 22, or at midnight on Nov. 23 in Korea.
to be knocked out: 크게 지다, 녹아웃 당하다
find one's feet: 익숙해지다
카라바오 컵 경기에선 10월 29일 첼시에게 져 컵 대회에서 탈락했다. 황희찬은 카라바오컵 경기에 총 3번 등장했는데 첼시에 3대4로 진 경기에서 한번의 어시스트를 기록했다. 8월26일의 경기에선 웨스트햄을 제치고 2회전 승리를 따내는데 주장으로 기여했다.
에드워드는 선임 이후 국가대표팀 A매치로 리그가 중단된 시기를 맞아 울버햄튼에 적응할 시간 한 주를 벌었다. 11월22일, 한국 시간으론 23일 자정에 열리는 크리스털 팰리스와의 경기에서 처음 시험에 직면한다.
Hwang has been called up for Korean and is likely to appear in two friendlies scheduled over the international break. He is also likely to be in Edwards’ squad when Premier League football resumes next week.
friendlies: 친선경기
squad: 그룹, 동아리. (스포츠 경기에서) 선수단, 명단. (군대나 경찰에서) 분대, 소대, 팀.
황희찬은 한국 국가대표팀에 소집된 상태이며 각국 국가 \대표팀 A매치 기간 중 열리는 두번의 친선 경기에 등장할 가능성이 높다. 다음주 프리미어 리그가 속개될 때 에드워드 감독의 선수 명단에도 포함될 것으로 보인다.
WRITTEN BY JIM BULLEY AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
