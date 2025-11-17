 Speed skater Kim Jun-ho breaks nat'l record in men's 500 meters
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > More

print dictionary print

Speed skater Kim Jun-ho breaks nat'l record in men's 500 meters

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 11:27 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 11:40
Kim Jun-ho of Korea receives the bronze medal in the men’s 500m during the ISU Speedskating World Cup at Utah Olympic Oval. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Kim Jun-ho of Korea receives the bronze medal in the men’s 500m during the ISU Speedskating World Cup at Utah Olympic Oval. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Speed skater Kim Jun-ho has broken the Korean national record in the men's 500 meters.
 
Kim won the bronze medal in the men's 500 meters at the first International Skating Union (ISU) Speed Skating World Cup of the season at Utah Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, with a time of 33.78 seconds.
 

Related Article

Cha Min-kyu had the previous Korean record with 34.03 seconds, set at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup Final in March 2019.
 
Jenning De Boo of the Netherlands grabbed the gold in 33.63 seconds, and Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan, who skated alongside Kim, took silver in 33.67 seconds.
 
Kim, the reigning Asian Winter Games bronze medalist in the 500 meters, had the second-fastest split in the opening 100 meters with 9.49 seconds and came home in 24.20 seconds. Kim caught an edge and fell right after crossing the finish line, and barely avoided crashing into Koshkin.
 
Another Korean skater, Lee Na-hyun, won the bronze medal in the women's 500 meters on Sunday with a personal-best time of 37.03 seconds. It was Lee's first World Cup individual medal.
 
Femke Kok of the Netherlands set the world record with 36.09 seconds for the gold, breaking a 12-year-old mark held by two-time Olympic champion from Korea, Lee Sang-hwa.

Yonhap
tags speed skating

More in More

Speed skater Kim Jun-ho breaks nat'l record in men's 500 meters

NFL kicker Younghoe Koo 'perfect' after taking long road back to playing field

Cycling Korea: A weekend riverside ride from Seoul to the land of mountains and spicy chicken

An Se-young wins women's singles title at French Open, her ninth victory of the year

Mind really matters: Sports psychiatrist who guided athletes to Paris medals readies for World Cup

Related Stories

In the home stretch

Kim Min-sun topples two Lee Sang-hwa speed skating records

Need for speed

Woman arrested for allegedly attacking former speed skating coach over sexual assault case

Korea continues roller skating dominance with three more medals
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)