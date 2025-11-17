 Pentagon says it struck another suspected drug boat in Pacific, killing three
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Pentagon says it struck another suspected drug boat in Pacific, killing three

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 09:18
The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 9, 2020. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 9, 2020. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The United States conducted another attack on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific on Saturday, killing three people aboard, the Pentagon said on Sunday.
 
"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics," the U.S. Southern Command announced in a post on social media.
 

Related Article

 
The announcement said the boat was in international waters when it was struck by Joint Task Force Southern Spear. The latest operation was the 21st known attack on drug boats by the U.S. military since early September in what it has called a justified effort to disrupt the flow of narcotics into the United States. The strikes have killed more than 80 people, according to Pentagon figures. Lawmakers in the U.S. Congress, human rights groups and U.S. allies have raised questions about the legality of the attacks.
 
The Trump administration has said it has the legal authority to carry out the strikes, with the Justice Department providing a legal opinion that justifies them and argues that U.S. military personnel who carry out the operations are immune from prosecution.

Reuters
tags Pentagon drugs

More in World

At least 32 killed in southeastern Congo after bridge at mine collapsed, authorities say

U.S. labor department fines Korea-affiliated companies after death of worker at battery plant

Chile votes in a presidential poll pitting a communist against the far right

Pentagon says it struck another suspected drug boat in Pacific, killing three

Britain reviews human rights laws in major shake-up of asylum policy

Related Stories

Top court upholds prison sentences for perpetrators of drug-laced drink scheme targeting students

Drug smuggling attempts to Korea up 24 percent in first 9 months

Pentagon warns against exploiting South Korea's political turmoil as North Korea tensions loom

Top court upholds 23-year sentence of Daechi-dong hagwon drug scheme's ringleader

A personal invite

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)