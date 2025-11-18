 Kospi opens lower on tech losses
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower on tech losses

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 10:11 Updated: 18 Nov. 2025, 10:23
A screen in Woori Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and exchange rate in the morning of Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

A screen in Woori Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and exchange rate in the morning of Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

 
Shares started lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, led by a decline in tech shares due to profit-taking.
 
The benchmark Kospi fell 21.49 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,067.76 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Institutions were net sellers, offsetting net purchases by foreign and retail investors.
 
Overnight, U.S. stocks fell as doubts over potential interest rate cuts persisted and investors awaited Nvidia's earnings and U.S. jobs reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.18 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.84 percent.
 
In Seoul, tech shares opened lower, weighing on the index after their marked increase in the previous session.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics opened unchanged, while chip giant SK hynix sank 2.81 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.19 percent, and nuclear power plant builder Doosan Enerbility lost 0.38 percent,
 
Automakers opened lower. Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.74 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia went down 0.68 percent.
 
Leading financial group KB Financial retreated 0.79 percent, while internet portal operator Naver edged down 0.2 percent.
 
But shipbuilders gathered ground. Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy advanced 2.16 percent, and its rival Hanwha Ocean rose 1.22 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,464.3 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 0.43 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,458.0 won.

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower on tech losses

Seoul shares sharply rebound on chip rally

Officetel transactions more than double in two weeks following Oct. 15 real estate measures

Tax incentives in question as average annual dividend income falls short of 100,000 won

Kospi opens higher on chip gains

Related Stories

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release

Seoul shares close lower after profit-taking and Powell's comments

Seoul shares close nearly flat with mixed sector performance

Kospi finishes lower on profit taking, decline in defense stocks

Seoul shares soar over 1 percent on rate-cut hopes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)