Hitejinro parodies Nvidia chief's 'chimaek' meeting in new ad

Hitejinro, Korea's leading beverage company, said Tuesday it has released a new advertisement for its flagship beer brand Terra that parodies the Nvidia chief's recent “chimaek” gathering with local corporate leaders in Seoul.The ad, unveiled on YouTube and other digital platforms, evokes Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang's meeting with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung over beer and fried chicken at a Kkanbu Chicken outlet in southern Seoul on Oct. 30.The commercial opens with a man in a leather jacket entering a chicken restaurant. He places a “Terra Somaek Tower” on the table and raises a bottle of Terra, shouting “Dinner is free!” before linking arms with two others for a “love shot” with glasses of beer.In the ad, models also enjoy somaek using the Terra Tower, an automatic machine that mixes beer and soju, Korea's distilled liquor.The advertisement was filmed at the Kkanbu Chicken branch in Samseong-dong where the executives' meeting took place. Huang was in Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit held on Oct. 31 in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.The ad ends with a server asking, “Boss, the customer is asking if he can pay with a graphics card?”Yonhap