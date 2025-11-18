 Hyundai Motor launches 1st group-level cyberthreat team: Sources
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 11:31
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows an in-car infotainment system developed by the Korean automaker put on display at a developers' conference held in Seoul on March 28. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor Group has created its first group-level cyberthreat response team amid a rise in cybersecurity risks across various industrial sectors, according to industry sources Tuesday.
 
The cyberthreat response team, led by Yang Ki-chang, head of the group's Integrated Security Center, will oversee vulnerability assessments, threat monitoring and incident responses involving cybersecurity across all group affiliates, the sources said.
 

Previously, Hyundai Motor Group units handled cyberattack responses individually. This marks the first time the group has established a centralized team to coordinate cyberdefense efforts.
 
Industry watchers say Hyundai Motor's enhanced cybersecurity measure aims to prevent industrial hacking incidents, reported widely in the telecom industry as of late, from extending into group affiliates, while preparing for long-term risks linked to internet-connected EVs.
 
Hyundai Motor and Kia, the group's key automotive units, have sharply increased cybersecurity investments in recent years.
 
According to the Korea Internet & Security Agency, the two automakers invested in total 62.14 billion won ($42.5 million) in information security this year, up 46.1 percent from 2024.
 
"Cyberattacks targeting cars can spread beyond vehicles to infiltrate related network systems," an industry expert said. "Because such breaches can directly threaten the safety and lives of drivers and pedestrians, cybersecurity for connected cars is now essential."

