Medium-sized companies sign $16.3 million in export deals at Kotra event

Medium-sized companies in Korea on Tuesday signed export deals and memorandums of understanding worth a combined $16.3 million, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) said.The deals were signed at the “Global Connect” event for medium-sized firms, according to Kotra, which jointly hosted the campaign with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.Tuesday's event was attended by around 100 global companies, including U.S. chip giant Intel, Thai retailer CP Axtra and Indonesian food company Sukanda Djaya.Kotra said the event was part of efforts to help Korean firms diversify their export destinations to Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America amid ongoing shifts in the global trade environment.Yonhap