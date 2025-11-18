 Medium-sized companies sign $16.3 million in export deals at Kotra event
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Medium-sized companies sign $16.3 million in export deals at Kotra event

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 15:38 Updated: 18 Nov. 2025, 16:51
This photo provided by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) shows its headquarters in southern Seoul. [KOREA TRADE-INVESTMENT PROMOTION AGENCY]

This photo provided by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) shows its headquarters in southern Seoul. [KOREA TRADE-INVESTMENT PROMOTION AGENCY]

 
Medium-sized companies in Korea on Tuesday signed export deals and memorandums of understanding worth a combined $16.3 million, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) said. 
 
The deals were signed at the “Global Connect” event for medium-sized firms, according to Kotra, which jointly hosted the campaign with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

Related Article

 
Tuesday's event was attended by around 100 global companies, including U.S. chip giant Intel, Thai retailer CP Axtra and Indonesian food company Sukanda Djaya.
 
Kotra said the event was part of efforts to help Korean firms diversify their export destinations to Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America amid ongoing shifts in the global trade environment.

Yonhap
tags kotra trade deal ministry of trade

More in Industry

Hyundai Motor Group reinforces cybersecurity with dedicated unit, more investment

Tariff deal with U.S. 'significantly' reduces economic uncertainty: BOK chief

Hitejinro parodies Nvidia chief's 'chimaek' meeting in new ad

Medium-sized companies sign $16.3 million in export deals at Kotra event

Hyosung Heavy Industries to invest $157M to double capacity at Memphis transformer plant

Related Stories

Korea plans trade offices, voucher program to help firms weather Trump tariffs

Ship away

Korea significantly reduces dependence on Japan

WTO asked by Korea to prevent CBAM from harming trade

Korea wants to make a trade deal, Trump says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)