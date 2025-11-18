Some Kyochon franchises found with higher prices on delivery apps

Some Kyochon Chicken franchises are expanding the use of a dual pricing system in which certain menu items are charged more on delivery apps than in stores.Several Kyochon Chicken outlets have recently raised delivery-app prices for boneless chicken items by about 2,000 won ($1.36) across the board, according to industry sources on Tuesday.The recommended retail price for boneless items such as Honey Boneless, Honey Garlic Boneless, Mara Red Boneless and Half-and-Half Boneless is currently 23,000 won. But many stores have set the delivery-app price for the same items at 25,000 won.These boneless products have already faced criticism for “shrinkflation,” with the company shrinking the serving size instead of increasing the price.Kyochon switched its boneless menu from all thigh meat to a mix of thigh and breast meat and reduced the total weight by about 30 percent in September. Following consumer backlash, the company will restore the original portion size starting Thursday and return to using 100 percent thigh meat.This is not the first time delivery-app prices have increased. In September, many franchise owners in Seoul raised prices on apps for major items such as Honey Combo, Red Combo, Soy Sauce Combo and Half-and-Half Combo by about 2,000 won, citing heavy commission fees charged by delivery platforms.“Some franchisees are implementing autonomous pricing,” said a Kyochon Chicken representative. “The headquarters can recommend prices, but it cannot directly order stores to raise or lower them.”BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]