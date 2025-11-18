World's first CVD graphene plant completed in Korea

Graphene Square, a domestic graphene film manufacturer, has completed construction of the world's first mass production facility for chemical vapor deposition (CVD) graphene film, a key component used in advanced electronics and batteries.A completion ceremony for the plant took place in the southeastern city of Pohang, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources on TuesdayA graphene film is an ultrathin, continuous layer used in flexible displays, wearable electronics and advanced batteries. It is known for its flexibility, transparency and high-quality electrical and thermal conductivity.The plant is expected to help Pohang, a Korean steel industry hub in North Gyeongsang, find new growth engines for the region, the ministry said.“Graphene is a key material that will determine the competitiveness of advanced industries,” a ministry official said, while pledging to introduce measures to foster further growth of the industry.Yonhap