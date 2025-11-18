 World's first CVD graphene plant completed in Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

World's first CVD graphene plant completed in Korea

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 12:49
Logo for Graphene Square [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Logo for Graphene Square [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Graphene Square, a domestic graphene film manufacturer, has completed construction of the world's first mass production facility for chemical vapor deposition (CVD) graphene film, a key component used in advanced electronics and batteries.
 
A completion ceremony for the plant took place in the southeastern city of Pohang, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources on Tuesday
 

Related Article

A graphene film is an ultrathin, continuous layer used in flexible displays, wearable electronics and advanced batteries. It is known for its flexibility, transparency and high-quality electrical and thermal conductivity.
 
The plant is expected to help Pohang, a Korean steel industry hub in North Gyeongsang, find new growth engines for the region, the ministry said.
 
“Graphene is a key material that will determine the competitiveness of advanced industries,” a ministry official said, while pledging to introduce measures to foster further growth of the industry.

Yonhap
tags pohang factory industry

More in Industry

World's first CVD graphene plant completed in Korea

Seoul to start publishing report on trade barriers akin to USTR's annual NTE report from 2026

Hyundai Motor launches 1st group-level cyberthreat team: Sources

SK hynix set to boost AI readiness with expanded Yongin investment: Experts

'How could I have known?': Andar founder denies knowledge of husband's payment to North hacker

Related Stories

Korean, Japanese military and civilian sites targeted in leaked Russian military plans: Report

Posco Pohang plant up and running after 135-day shutdown

SK Telecom opens T Factory experience store in Hongdae

Gov't designates Seosan, Pohang as special zones for industrial crisis response

Samyang to pump out 2.8 billion Buldak Ramen packages per year after new factory opens
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)