Hyundai Motor Group reinforces cybersecurity with dedicated unit, more investment
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 17:45 Updated: 18 Nov. 2025, 17:59
Hyundai Motor Group has established a dedicated unit to respond to cyber threats and is sharply increasing its investment in information security as it accelerates efforts to strengthen protection across the group.
The move is seen as a pre-emptive measure following a series of major hacking incidents and ahead of the fully connected-car era.
According to Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday, the company recently launched a new group cyber threat response team that will lead responses to cyberattacks, such as hacking and ransomware, while monitoring security vulnerabilities across the group. Yang Ki-chang, head of Hyundai Motor’s Integrated Security Center, will concurrently serve as the team’s leader.
The move is significant as the group’s first attempt to centralize cybersecurity under a dedicated groupwide body, shifting away from the previous model in which each affiliate handled its own security issues.
The team plans to identify weaknesses in key information systems and communication networks and establish a system capable of responding immediately to emerging threats. Improving response processes and strengthening security governance at the group level are also among its primary responsibilities.
Hyundai Motor and Kia are also ramping up cybersecurity spending. According to the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA), the two companies invested a combined 62.1 billion won ($42 million) in information protection this year, up 46.1 percent from last year’s 42.5 billion won. Compared to 2022, the figure represents a 168.9 percent increase.
The number of security specialists is also steadily rising. As of this year, Hyundai Motor and Kia employ the equivalent of 262.2 information security personnel, up nearly 77 from last year’s 185.4.
A series of large-scale hacking incidents at home and abroad has heightened the need for stronger security measures. In April, personal data belonging to more than 20 million SK Telecom subscribers was leaked. In September, the hacking of KT base station equipment resulted in unauthorized small-value mobile payments. Lotte Card suffered a breach affecting 2.97 million customers, while online bookseller Yes24 had its website and mobile app paralyzed by a ransomware attack.
Hyundai Motor Group also experienced a breach in March involving the personal information of some employees, though it said no customer or core technical data was compromised. Still, the establishment of a centralized security response unit signals a determination to prevent potentially greater damage in the future.
Cybersecurity is emerging as a critical issue for the auto industry as connected cars become mainstream. These vehicles exchange data in real time with external networks and are closely linked to driver information, vehicle control systems and traffic infrastructure. If hacked, threats could include remote vehicle control, data theft and system shutdowns.
Potential risks include malicious code inserted into in-vehicle systems to seize remote control or hackers gaining access during over-the-air software updates.
“In an era in which automobiles are becoming increasingly digital, the need for an integrated organization capable of responding preemptively to cyberthreats has grown,” a Hyundai Motor Group official said. “We plan to continue expanding our security work force and investing aggressively in new technologies.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
