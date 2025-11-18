Need a $340 truffle cake for your year-end party? The Shilla Seoul has you covered.
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 07:00
The Shilla Seoul has introduced a 500,000-won ($340) truffle cake ahead of the year-end season, the most expensive cake the hotel has ever sold. Only three cakes are available per day.
The hotel announced Monday that it will release five special holiday cakes this year.
Its most premium item, The Finest Luxury, is made with 100-percent wild white truffles, a winter delicacy. The cake is priced at 500,000 won and is limited to three per day due to the rarity of the luxury ingredient.
Last year, the hotel offered The Taste of Luxury, a black truffle cake priced at 400,000 won. This year’s top-tier holiday cake is 100,000 won more expensive.
The hotel will also release four other cakes: The Joyful Shilla Bear at 350,000 won, Noir Truffle Mini at 80,000 won, White Holiday at 180,000 won and Luminous Red at 165,000 won.
The holiday cakes will be sold in limited quantities starting Nov. 24 at the first-floor pastry boutique.
“We created these holiday special cakes for the year-end season, when demand for cakes used in celebrations and gatherings is especially high,” a Shilla official said. “The cakes reflect the craftsmanship and artistic sensibilities of our top pâtissiers, and they range from practical options to luxury products using premium ingredients.”
Luxury hotels across Seoul are also rolling out high-end cakes for the holiday season.
Walkerhill Hotel and Resort has introduced its 380,000-won Lumiere Blanche cake, meaning “white winter light” in French, featuring white-chocolate decorations reminiscent of a snowy village.
Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas will offer 50 limited-edition Merry-Go-Round cakes priced at 350,000 won as its signature item this year. Confections by Four Seasons, the bakery at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, unveiled its signature Diamond Four Seasons Reef cake, priced at 300,000 won.
Hotels are also releasing many cakes in the 100,000-won range. Paradise Hotel & Resort introduced five Christmas cakes, including the 140,000-won Strawberry Tree and the 100,000-won Santa Postbox.
Grand Hyatt Seoul plans to offer cakes priced in the 100,000-won range such as the Chocolate Banana Yule Log and Raspberry Chocolate Tree Cake, as well as more affordable options like the Festive Starlight and Noel Bear Chocolate priced between 30,000 and 40,000 won.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
