Is harsh language a substitute for leadership? (KOR)

People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok said Monday that “after stuffing 780 billion won [$534 million] into the pockets of criminals, President Lee Jae Myung will get on the presidential plane today and skip out overseas.” His remarks referred to Lee’s trip to the Group of 20 summit in South Africa and subsequent visits to the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Turkey. Although delivered during a press conference criticizing the prosecution’s decision not to appeal in the Daejang-dong case, the description was unbecoming of the leader of the main opposition party. Dismissing a head of state’s diplomatic agenda through a domestic political lens serves neither logic nor national interest.Even conservatives expressed concern and disappointment over Jang’s choice of words. His comments were clearly intended to intensify pressure on the president and the Democratic Party (DP) after the controversial decision to drop the appeal. At a rally outside the National Assembly on Wednesday, Jang said, “Lee Jae Myung is a disaster to Korea simply by existing.” He claimed that “the reckless sword dance of three special counsels and the lack of a Daejang-dong appeal evoke the shadow of Adolf Hitler,” and added that “Korea has become an animal farm where only the family of Lee Jae Myung can survive.” In many of his speeches, he omitted the president’s title altogether.Jang’s use of incendiary rhetoric appears aimed at energizing the party’s hardline base. Yet its effectiveness is questionable. Recent polls show little movement in party support. A Realmeter survey released Monday found the DP at 46.7 percent and the PPP at 34.2 percent, largely unchanged. A Gallup Korea poll last week showed a wider gap of 42 percent to 24 percent. Despite the ruling party’s vulnerability over the appeal issue, the opposition’s sustained attacks have yielded no measurable gains.Jang’s coarse and emotional language also does little to shed light on the prosecution’s decision or on who ultimately benefited from the massive profits generated in the Daejang-dong development. Crude attacks hinder rather than help moderate voters who seek clarity and reason. Such language damages the dignity of political leadership and creates discomfort even among conservative supporters. It does nothing to restrain the excesses of the ruling camp.Jang must confront the reality that the current strategy is failing to broaden the party’s appeal. The same lesson applies to DP leader Jung Cheong-rae, who has taken a similarly confrontational approach from the opposite side. Both leaders, whose negative ratings outpace their positive ones, should use public sentiment as an opportunity to recalibrate their leadership.장동혁 국민의힘 대표가 어제 “7800억원을 범죄자들의 배 속에 집어넣어 놓고 이재명 대통령은 오늘 1호기를 타고 해외로 ‘먹튀’를 하겠다고 한다”고 말했다. 남아프리카공화국에서 열리는 주요 20개국 정상회의(G20)에 참석하고 아랍에미리트·이집트·튀르키에를 순방하는 이 대통령의 외교 일정을 ‘먹튀’(먹고 튀다)로 표현한 것이다. 검찰의 대장동 사건 항소 포기를 비판하는 기자회견에서 나온 말이었지만, 제1 야당의 격에 맞지 않는 거칠고 옹졸한 발언이다. 국가를 대표하는 대통령의 외교 활동을 국내의 정치적 상황과 연결지어 폄훼하는 것은 맥락도 맞지 않고 국익에도 도움이 되지 않는다.장 대표의 정제되지 않은 발언은 보수 진영에서조차 우려와 탄식을 자아내고 있다. 어제 발언은 검찰의 대장동 항소 포기라는 정치적 악재를 맞은 이 대통령과 여권에 대한 공세 차원에서 나왔다. 앞서 지난 12일엔 국회 본청 앞 규탄대회에서 “이재명은 존재 자체로 대한민국의 재앙”이라고 했다. “3개 특검의 무도한 칼춤과 대장동 사건 항소 포기를 보면 히틀러의 망령이 어른거린다”거나 “이제 대한민국은 재명이네 가족이 돼야만 살아남는 동물농장이 됐다”는 거친 말도 쏟아냈다. 장 대표의 대부분 발언에서 ‘대통령’ 직함은 생략됐다.장 대표의 독한 발언 전략은 강성 지지층의 지지를 얻고 그들을 결집하는 동력을 얻기 위한 목적일 것이다. 그러나 그 효과는 의심스럽다. 최근 여론조사에서 더불어민주당과 국민의힘에 대한 정당 지지도는 별다른 변화가 없다. 어제(17일) 발표된 리얼미터 여론조사에서 정당 지지도는 더불어민주당이 46.7%, 국민의힘이 34.2%로 민주당이 12.5%포인트 앞서 이전 조사 결과와 크게 다르지 않았다. 앞서 한국갤럽이 지난 14일 발표한 여론조사에서도 민주당 42%, 국민의힘 24%로 18%포인트 격차를 보였다. 악재를 맞은 여당을 야당이 집요하게 공략했음에도 별다른 효과가 없음을 방증한다.장 대표의 거칠고 감정적인 발언은 대장동 일당에게 수천억원대 차익을 안겨주게 된 검찰의 항소 포기와 배후에 대한 진상을 가리는 데에도 별 도움이 되지 않는다. 정제되지 않은 표현이 중도층의 냉철하고 합리적인 의심을 오히려 방해한다. 정치 지도자의 품위를 스스로 훼손하는 저급하고 과격한 언행은 여권의 폭주를 견제하기는커녕 보수 지지층에게도 불편함을 줄 뿐이다.국민의힘의 전략이 지지층의 외연을 확장하는 데 효과를 거두지 못하고 있다는 사실을 장 대표는 직시해야 한다. 이는 정반대에 서서 같은 전략을 택하고 강대강 국면을 이끄는 정청래 더불어민주당 대표에게도 해당한다. 여야 대표 모두 부정 평가가 긍정 평가보다 높은 여론을 되새기며 리더십을 재정비하기 바란다.