The body as a page on which life is written (KOR)

Some books arrive with a heat so intense they feel like a boiling kettle. Johanna Hedva, a Korean American writer, artist and musician born in 1984, brings that heat in “How to Tell When We Will Die: On Pain, Disability, and Doom” (2024), a work that rises as a new star among the books that have seared themselves into my memory. While reading it, I felt my mind burn more than once and found myself wanting to share that experience.“Because we want to live, we tell ourselves stories that keep illness away. Heroes die in battle, not from chronic pain.” With this opening, Hedva points out how illness and disability vanish from most narratives by deliberate design. That disappearance is strange. No one passes through life without illness, and everyone will eventually face disability or death. A society built on the assumption of a nondisabled norm ends up turning that standard into stigma, exclusion and in time, pressure for all. Sooner or later, a moment arrives when a body no longer fits the norm that once seemed neutral.Hedva, who lives with autoimmune disease and identifies as queer and neurodivergent, is also a doom metal musician and astrologer. She distills these layered identities through the frame of the book. As pages turn, readers meet a person who reads, writes, acts, shatters and rethinks, a figure fully alive.Hedva says she wants to understand what thinking can do. She asks how thought becomes “a knife, a fist, a kiss, a well, a map, a key.” Her ambivalence toward Susan Sontag, her trip to Greece after the success of her first book and her portraits of older women who are neither gentle grandmothers nor witches but irreverent presences in their own right, are striking.Reading the book, I began to understand illness and disability not as conditions to be cured but as states through which one becomes new. Writing down the sentence “The body is the page on which we write our life” made every entry in my own bodily record feel different in tone and brightness.Learning how to understand dependency is not only for people with disabilities. It is a lesson for anyone who will one day complete their journey on this planet. Rather than yielding to health anxieties, preparing ourselves to hear another’s pain may be what keeps our own life intact.어떤 책들은 온도가 아주 뜨거워 끓는 주전자 같다. 요하나 헤드바의 『우리가 언제 죽을지, 어떻게 들려줄까』는 내 기억 속 뜨거운 책들의 별자리에 새롭게 오른 신성이다. 읽는 동안 마음에 여러 번 화상을 입었고, 그 경험을 나누고 싶다는 충동을 느꼈다. “살아가기 위해 우리는 우리에게 들려준다, 병이 나오지 않는 이야기들을. 영웅들은 전쟁터에서 전사하지, 만성 통증으로 죽지 않는다.” 이렇게 포문을 연 저자는 대부분의 이야기에서 병과 장애가 의도적으로 삭제되어 있음을 상기한다.이는 기묘한 일이다. 살면서 병을 앓지 않는 이는 없고 장애인이 되거나 죽지 않을 사람도 없기 때문이다. 장애 없는 사람을 기준으로 사회를 설계하는 ‘비장애중심주의’는 혐오와 차별의 근거가 될 뿐 아니라 종국에는 누구에게나 압력으로 다가온다. 그 규격에 맞지 않는 시기가 반드시 올 것이기 때문이다.한국계 미국인이자 자가면역질환자, 퀴어, 신경다양인, 둠 메탈 뮤지션이자 점성술사인 헤드바는 다양한 경험을 ‘책’이라는 렌즈로 증류한다. 책장을 넘기다 보면 읽고 쓰고 행동하고 박살나고 다시 생각하는, 펄펄 살아 있는 한 인간을 만나게 된다. 헤드바는 ‘생각’이 무엇을 해낼 수 있는지 알고 싶다고 말한다. 생각이 어떻게 “칼, 주먹, 키스, 우물, 지도, 열쇠”가 될 수 있는지도. 수전 손택에 대한 양가감정, 첫 책의 성공으로 떠난 그리스 여행, 할머니도 마녀도 아닌 ‘할망구’들에 대한 묘사도 인상적이다.이 책을 읽으면서 병과 장애는 ‘낫는 것’이 아니라 ‘새로워지는 것’이라는 생각이 들었다. “몸은 우리가 삶을 써 내려가는 지면”이라는 문장을 적어두고 나니 내 몸의 이력 하나하나가 다른 밝기로 다가왔다.‘의존성을 이해하는 법’은 장애인뿐 아니라 언젠가 행성 여행을 마칠 모든 인간에게 필요한 배움이 아닐까. 건강염려증 대신에 누군가의 고통을 들을 준비를 하는 편이 우리의 삶을 온전하게 만들어줄 것이다.