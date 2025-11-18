Ateez's VR concert film 'Light the Way' to premiere in December
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 16:28
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Ateez is set to release its first virtual reality concert film “Light the Way” on Dec. 5, production company Amaze said Tuesday.
The film will premiere exclusively at the Megabox Hongdae branch in Mapo District, western Seoul. Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m.
“Light the Way” will feature songs like “Inception” (2020), “Bouncy (K-Hot Chili Peppers)” (2023) and “Ice On My Teeth” (2024). Using ultra-high-definition 12K live-action footage, AI-powered video processing and visual effects, the concert film offers viewers a “hyperrealistic and immersive experience” that seems as if the members are performing live.
Meanwhile, Ateez recently celebrated the seventh anniversary of its debut with a series of releases. The band dropped the single “Choose,” a song dedicated to fans, on Monday.
The same day, Ateez also revealed an episode of a self-made reality show titled “Teez Rangers,” in which the members dress up in colorful suits reminiscent to the Power Rangers superheroes.
Ateez debuted in 2018. The eight-member band has released songs like “Pirate King” (2018), “Say My Name” (2019), “Fireworks (I’m the One)” (2021), “Guerrilla” (2022) and “Work” (2024).
