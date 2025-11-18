More in K-pop

G-Dragon makes Complex's best-dressed list, along with Rihanna, Pharrell and Beckham

Katseye performs unreleased track 'Internet Girl' at U.S. concert

Ateez's VR concert film 'Light the Way' to premiere in December

From Tom and Jerry to Pokémon: Animated franchises embrace partnerships with K-pop artists

Veteran K-pop idol becomes his own CEO with a debt and a dream