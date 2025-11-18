G-Dragon makes Complex's best-dressed list, along with Rihanna, Pharrell and Beckham
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 17:53
G-Dragon was named one of the best-dressed people of the 21st century by U.S. media outlet Complex, becoming the only Asian artist to make the list.
The singer ranked 16th on Complex’s “The 25 Best Dressed Celebrities of the 21st Century” list, which was released on Nov. 12.
He appeared alongside global fashion icons such as Kanye West, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and David Beckham.
“These days, it feels like every major fashion house has a K-pop star as its global ambassador. But those who’ve been around since the early days know that G-Dragon set the standard,” the outlet wrote on its website.
“Nearly two decades into his career, G-Dragon continues to redefine what style is in K-pop, push boundaries and inspire a whole genre to treat fashion as a form of self-expression.”
Recognized as a style icon since the early days of his career, G-Dragon became Chanel’s first Asian male global ambassador in 2016 and has continued in that role to this day.
The singer is currently preparing for the Seoul encore show of his “Übermensch” world tour next month. The tour included 36 shows across 16 cities worldwide.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)