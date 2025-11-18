Katseye performs unreleased track 'Internet Girl' at U.S. concert
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 17:06
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Girl group Katseye performed “Internet Girl,” an unreleased track, during its concert in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday.
Katseye is in the middle of its “The Beautiful Chaos” tour, which commenced the same day and will see the group perform across cities in the United States and Mexico through mid-December.
“Internet Girl” is about “confronting the comparison, judgment and hate that women often face in the online world,” HYBE said, adding that the song has an “addictive chorus” with “razor-sharp choreography” performed by the members.
The agency did not state a release date on streaming sites.
Katseye debuted in 2024 with the song “Debut.” The sextet was formed by HYBE’s reality competition series “Dream Academy” (2023), produced in collaboration with Geffen Records.
The group is known for songs like “Touch” (2024), “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.”
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)