 Veteran K-pop idol becomes his own CEO with a debt and a dream
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 07:00
A still from the music video for ″SWAY (Zzz),″ the lead track for Jang Dong-woo's second solo EP, ″AWAKE″ [JANG DONG-WOO]

K-pop isn’t built for lone wolves. In this notoriously capitalistic industry in which idols can rarely take a single creative step without a corporate machine behind them, one veteran K-pop idol has jumped off the cliff alone — and financed his parachute with loans.
 
Without an agency or production team behind him, boy band Infinite’s Jang Dong-woo is releasing his second solo EP, “AWAKE,” with the long-term goal of not only growing his own discography but also starting a new boy band of his own.
 

“I have more respect for CEOs of entertainment companies than ever,” Jang said half-jokingly during a roundtable interview in central Seoul on Monday, ahead of the album’s release on Tuesday.
 
A still from the music video for ″SWAY (Zzz),″ the lead track for Jang Dong-woo's second solo EP, ″AWAKE″ [JANG DONG-WOO]

Jang debuted in 2010 as a member of the second-generation boy band Infinite, launched by Woollim Entertainment and best known for hits like “Be Mine” (2011), “Chaser” (2012) and “Bad” (2015). After the group left Woollim in 2021, Jang signed with another agency but ultimately decided to part ways with the company to pursue a fully independent path. Jang, as a result, currently operates entirely on his own.
 
Throughout the interview, the 34-year-old was candid and confident about his ambitions in the way that artists who fully own their work often are.
 
While admitting he finally understands why so many independent artists feel lost in the production process, Jang still sees his bold solo venture as “a huge gift.”
 
“The same piece of advice all the company chiefs I met gave me was that I should accept the outcome, whatever it is,” said Jang, adding, “It’s amazing that I get to live through such a huge experience.”
 
Boy band Infinite's Jang Dong-woo [JANG DONG-WOO]

Infinite also took an unusual step by establishing a separate company for the group’s activities after leaving Woollim, with member Kim Sung-kyu serving as CEO of Infinite Company. Jang says that building his own album made him “relate to Kim more than ever.”
 
While juggling group activities as Infinite — which celebrated its 15th anniversary with a world tour last year — Jang has also built a steady career in theater, appearing in productions such as the musical “Dream High” and the play “Yeodo.”
 
Boy band Infinite held its ″Comeback Again″ concert at the KSPO Dome, Songpa District, southern Seoul on Aug. 19 and 20, 2023. [INFINITE COMPANY]

The versatility is why he chose “multiplayer” as both the core of his artistic identity and the theme of his latest album, “AWAKE.”
 
Jang’s second EP “AWAKE” comes more than six years after he released his first solo album, “BYE,” under Woollim back in 2019. The new album features six songs: the lead track, “SWAY (Zzz),” and B-sides “SLEEPING AWAKE,” “Tik Tak Toe (CheckMate),” “Find Me,” “SUPER BIRTHDAY” and a Chinese version of the lead track. “Find me,” in particular, was written by Jang.
 
The lead track, “SWAY (Zzz),” is a fast-paced dance track with a familiar alarm clock sound woven into its beat, which apparently “made some people immediately want to switch it off,” Jang said with a laugh.
 
Jang hopes the song sticks with listeners, saying that making a lasting impression was the primary goal of producing the album.
 
Jang Dong-woo's second solo EP, ″AWAKE,″ set for release on Nov. 18 [JANG DONG-WOO]

“As an artist, I want to solidify my identity as a multiplayer,” Jang added, looking back on the beginning of his journey as only a rapper and dancer. 
 
“I also really wish to be recognized as an artist that fellow artists want to collaborate with.”
 
Jang began to conceptualize “AWAKE” with his stylist after being inspired by the uniqueness and aesthetic of DC Comics' iconic villain: the Joker. From there, the idea grew — through countless meetings with songwriters and directors — into songs, photo shoots and a music video.
 
That venture was not a cheap one, Jang says.
 
Boy band Infinite's Jang Dong-woo [JANG DONG-WOO]

“I have taken out a loan [for the project], so I’d love to be able to pay that back,” Jang shared casually when asked what kind of success he wants with the new album.
 
But his ambition doesn’t stop there, as Jang hopes to form his own boy band in the future.
 
“My ultimate dream is to foster new talent,” said Jang. Citing his extensive career across the K-pop and entertainment industries, the singer said that he’s confident he will be able to leverage his experience and launch a new K-pop act one day.
 
Boy band Infinite's Jang Dong-woo [JANG DONG-WOO]

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
