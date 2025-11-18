Police arrest man who broke into actor Nana's home, injuring her and her mother

Author draws on former corporate life for hit JTBC drama, 'The Dream Life of Mr. Kim'

Underdogs vs. elites: 'Culinary Class Wars' returns with second season

Related Stories

Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars' stirs up 148% spike in reservations at chefs' restaurants

Top 8 reflect on the meaning of 'Culinary Class Wars' ahead of finale

Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars': Four contestants share 11 traditional Korean recipes for you to try

Netflix’s 'Culinary Class Wars' set to return for second season after global success

Chefs prepare for 'cooking hell' in 'Culinary Class Wars' final episodes