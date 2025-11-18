Chinese, Japanese diplomats differ on regional order vision, don't mention Taiwan
Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing and Japanese Ambassador Koichi Mizushima appeared side by side at a diplomacy forum in southern Seoul on Tuesday amid heightened tensions over the Taiwan Strait — offering divergent visions of the regional order while both diplomats avoided any direct mention of Taiwan.
Dai warned that “some countries persisted in a Cold War mentality, form exclusive small groups and apply international rules selectively,” contributing to “renewed geopolitical rivalry and block confrontations,” as he spoke as a panelist at the annual Seoul Diplomacy Forum, hosted by the Korea's Foreign Ministry think tank Korea National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA) at its headquarters in Seocho District.
Without naming the United States, he criticized rising protectionism and global fragmentation, saying “certain countries impose unilateral tariffs and erect artificial barriers,” and that “traditional technological powers attempted to maintain their advantages through various means even at the cost of setting pressure and limits upon other countries.”
Dai said he is “a little bit cautiously positive” for the bilateral relations of Washington and Beijing.
But he added a warning that “if China’s development is a challenge to the world, if China’s development is a threat to some country,” China has “no choice” and “must defend our core interests and our dignity.”
“I have to say that we do not want any kind of tariff war, trade war [or] technology war because there's no winner among the wars between us,” Dai said. “So our policy is clear: if you launch the war, we will follow accordingly. But if you want to negotiate, our door is open — but such a negotiation is based on equality and mutual respect.”
The forum opened with a high-profile session on the theme of “Korea’s Pragmatic Diplomacy in a Changing World,” also attended by diplomats, Korean government officials and scholars.
Neither Dai nor Mizushima mentioned Taiwan directly during the session — and both ambassadors declined to answer related questions from reporters afterward. However, their joint appearance on the same panel in Seoul carried symbolic weight given deteriorating China-Japan relations over the Taiwan Strait in recent days, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi publicly raised the possibility of Japanese involvement in a Taiwan contingency, prompting a sharp backlash from Beijing.
Mizushima offered a contrasting message on regional security and the international order, grounding Japan’s foreign-policy worldview firmly in alliances and norms in contrast to Dai’s critique of “exclusive small groups.”
“It is crucial to build and expand a multi-layered network of alliances and like-minded partners,” he said, citing frameworks such as Korea-U.S.-Japan and the Quad.
On Korea—Japan ties, Mizushima highlighted the revival of shuttle diplomacy, including President Lee Jae Myung’s first bilateral visit to Japan, describing it as “a very welcoming mood by Korean diplomacy [...] that you expanded the horizons of diplomacy in relation to some other areas, including Pans, Central Asia, Africa and others.”
The two ambassadors also diverged on North Korea.
Dai emphasized Beijing’s longstanding role, noting China’s “strong historic ties with North Korea” and “common interests with South Korea on stability [and] peace in the peninsula.”
Mizushima, by contrast, called the North “an imminent threat to our region as well as to Japan” and stressed that “the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula [...] should be achieved.” He thanked Korea for supporting Japan’s policy priorities, including the abduction issue.
Singapore’s Ambassador Wong Kai Jiun provided a candid middle-power perspective on how smaller states navigate great-power rivalry, emphasizing that smaller countries need to work even more closely together to put structures and systems in place.
He said the U.S. has become “very much inward looking,” while “China has stepped up and has offered various initiatives and proposals for the world,” though Beijing also faces “many huge domestic challenges.”
The question, he argued, is whether China can fill the space left by the United States — but his answer pointed elsewhere.
Borrowing a metaphor from the Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” he said that if the existing honmoon — or soul gate — of the global order is “breaking down, then we’ve got to work harder to create a new one that works for us.”
He praised Korea’s “pragmatic and national interest-based diplomacy,” welcomed Lee’s participation in Asean summits and highlighted Asean—Korea cooperation on FTA upgrades, digital transformation and green transition.
“A nuclear-free Korean Peninsula is an imperative we must never abandon,” he said. “President Lee’s intent to act as a pace maker, supporting President Trump’s role as a peacemaker, reflects Korea’s recognition that the sequence of U. S. — North Korea and inter-Korean talks is less important than the restoration of talks itself.”
