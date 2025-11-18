Japanese minister calls Dokdo 'inherent part' of Japan after protests from Seoul over territory
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 18:30
A Japanese Cabinet minister reiterated Tokyo’s territorial claims over Dokdo after Seoul protested the expansion of a Japanese museum promoting the country's sovereignty over the islets.
“Under international law, Takeshima is clearly an inherent part of Japan’s territory,” said Jiro Akama, Japan’s minister in charge of territorial issues and chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission, during a press conference on Tuesday, according to Kyodo News.
Takeshima is what Japan calls the Dokdo islets.
“We will continue to strengthen our domestic and international messaging based on our territorial stance,” Akama added.
On Friday, the Japanese government opened a new wing called Gateway Hall at the National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward.
The hall features a three-sided screen, seating areas and a wall display of books related to territorial issues. Visitors can also access digital maps to view historical charts and documents.
In response, Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a spokesperson statement the same day expressing “strong regret” and called for the closure of the facility. The ministry also summoned a senior official from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to lodge a formal protest.
