 Presidential chief of staff visits Saudi Arabia ahead of Lee's UAE visit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Presidential chief of staff visits Saudi Arabia ahead of Lee's UAE visit

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 09:18
Kang Hoon-sik, left, the presidential chief of staff, delivers President Lee Jae Myung's personal letter to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during his visit to Saudi Arabia in this photo posted on his X account on Nov. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Kang Hoon-sik, left, the presidential chief of staff, delivers President Lee Jae Myung's personal letter to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during his visit to Saudi Arabia in this photo posted on his X account on Nov. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A top aide to Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Monday that he visited Saudi Arabia as a special envoy on strategic economic cooperation over the weekend and delivered Lee's personal letter expressing hope to forge closer ties with the Middle Eastern nation.
 
In a social media post, Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, said that he traveled to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, as the country was not included in Lee's ongoing Middle East swing. Kang is currently accompanying Lee in Abu Dhabi on the president's state visit to the United Arab Emirates.
 

Related Article

 
"Although President Lee was unable to visit Saudi Arabia during this trip due to scheduling issues, he conveyed his intention to arrange a future visit to discuss ways to strengthen economic and security cooperation between the two countries," Kang wrote on X.
 
Kang said he delivered Lee's letter to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and spoke by phone with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, who is currently traveling.
 
Lee arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day, marking his first trip to the Middle East since taking office in June.

Yonhap
tags korea uae middle east presidential office lee jae myung

More in Diplomacy

Lee set for summit with UAE president, with defense industry ties in focus

Presidential chief of staff visits Saudi Arabia ahead of Lee's UAE visit

Lee sees UAE role as 'base camp' for Korea's economic footholds in Middle East

President Lee embarks on 10-day tour to UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Turkey

Foreign Ministry says nuclear subs 'not aimed at any specific country' in bid to ease Chinese concerns

Related Stories

President orders emergency response system over Middle East situation

Presidential office unveils offbook gov't fund details for first time

More casual mood permeates President Lee's first official press conference

Top office names technocrat as chief trade negotiator

President Lee calls for checks on Koreans in Middle East after Israeli airstrikes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)