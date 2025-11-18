 Gyeonggi to become Korea's first local gov't to launch climate satellite
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Gyeonggi to become Korea's first local gov't to launch climate satellite

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 14:41
Gyeonggi is the first local government in Korea to launch a climate satellite, named GyeonggiSat-1, shown here. [GYEONGGI PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

Gyeonggi is the first local government in Korea to launch a climate satellite, named GyeonggiSat-1, shown here. [GYEONGGI PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

 
Gyeonggi will become the first local government in Korea to launch a climate satellite, the provincial government announced on Tuesday.
 
The satellite, named GyeonggiSat-1, is scheduled to lift off at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
 

Related Article

 
GyeonggiSat-1 is an optical satellite designed to monitor changes in urban areas and ecosystems in the Gyeonggi region. Weighing 25 kilograms (55 pounds) and about the size of a microwave oven, the cube satellite is equipped with a high-resolution multispectral imaging system and a high-speed data processor, allowing it to collect detailed imagery at both visible and near-infrared wavelengths.
 
Orbiting 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth, the satellite will capture images of 14-by-40-kilometer areas across Gyeonggi each time it passes overhead. The data will be used to monitor vegetation, land cover changes and natural disasters, such as floods and wildfires. Powered by solar panels, the satellite is expected to operate for three years, after which officials will decide whether to decommission it or extend its mission.
 
The Gyeonggi Provincial Government [GYEONGGI PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

The Gyeonggi Provincial Government [GYEONGGI PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

 
The provincial government will livestream the launch on YouTube and host a public viewing event at the Planet Gyeonggi Hall inside the Gyeonggi Library. A temporary satellite operations center has also been set up at a community lounge in the basement of the Gyeonggi Credit Guarantee Foundation and will remain open through Nov. 29.
 
“This satellite launch is more than just a scientific achievement — it demonstrates Gyeonggi’s determination to take the lead in responding to the climate crisis,” said Cha Seong-su, director general of the province’s Climate, Environment and Energy Bureau.
 
Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon first unveiled the satellite project during a press briefing on Aug. 14 last year, naming it as one of his key midterm initiatives. The province established a basic implementation plan that October and selected satellite development and operations partners through an open call in February and March. Final development of the satellite was completed in July.
 
Gyeonggi plans to launch additional satellites, GyeonggiSat-2 and GyeonggiSat-3, next year. These will be equipped with sensors capable of measuring concentrations of greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide, with a focus on tracking emissions.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEON ICK-JIN, CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
tags gyeonggi satellite climate

More in Environment

Gyeonggi to become Korea's first local gov't to launch climate satellite

Season's 1st sub-zero weather grips Seoul

Korea joins Powering Past Coal Alliance, commits to closing 40 coal-fired power plants by 2040

North winds bring significant chill across Korea for upcoming days

Deep freeze coming as temperatures expected to plunge below freezing on Tuesday

Related Stories

Gyeonggi to offer insurance for climate change harm

South Korea to launch 4th military spy satellite this month: Sources

Gyeonggi’s tattoo removal aid for teens sparks debate over taxpayer funds

EU considers weakening 2040 climate goal over forest CO2 absorption, draft shows

Gov't, banks to spend $338B by 2030 on slashing carbon emissions
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)