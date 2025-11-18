 Korea joins Powering Past Coal Alliance, commits to closing 40 coal-fired power plants by 2040
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 09:19
A general view shows exhaust gases billowing from the chimneys of the Taean Thermal Power Station, a large coal-fired power station owned by Korea Western Power in Taean County, South Chungcheong, on Nov. 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

Korea on Monday announced that it has joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), committing to close 40 coal-fired power plants by 2040.
 
The announcement was made at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, making Korea the second country in Asia, after Singapore, to join the coalition.
 

Launched at COP23 in Germany in 2017, the PPCA aims to phase out unabated coal power, referring to plants that do not use technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
 
Korea, which has the world's seventh-largest operating coal power capacity, pledged not to build any new unabated coal plants as part of its membership.
 
The country also reaffirmed its plan to shut down 40 existing coal-fired units by 2040.
 
The Seoul government said it will decide the future of about 20 remaining coal units after public consultations, considering economic and environmental feasibility.
 
A detailed plan is expected by next year.
 
"The coal phaseout is not only necessary for the climate but also beneficial for energy security, corporate competitiveness and job creation not only for South Korea but all other countries." said Climate Minister Kim Sung-hwan, who is leading the Korean delegation.
 
Bahrain also joined the PPCA on Monday. Although Bahrain has never operated coal-fired power plants, it pledged not to build any in the future and said it aims to align with the global shift away from coal. 

Yonhap
