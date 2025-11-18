Season's 1st sub-zero weather grips Seoul
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 10:11 Updated: 18 Nov. 2025, 10:41
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
A cold snap hit Seoul on Tuesday, with the morning temperature dropping below zero for the first time this season, the state weather agency said, forecasting that the chilly weather is expected to persist for some time.
Seoul saw the season's first sub-zero temperature at 10:50 p.m. Monday, and the mercury fell further to minus 2 Celsius (28.4 degrees Fahrenheit) at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. The capital's sensible temperature was estimated at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius due to strong winds.
The agency said morning lows dropped by 5 to 10 degrees Celsius nationwide due to the influence of cold air flowing in from the north. Temperatures plummeted to minus 12.1 Celsius on Hyangno Peak in Goseong, Gangwon Province, minus 8.2 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, and minus 8 Celsius in Pocheon and Paju, both in the vicinity of Seoul.
In the central region, Chungju of North Chungcheong Province saw the morning temperature falling to minus 5.7 degrees Celsius. A cold wave alert has already been issued for Gangwon, North Chungcheong and some Gyeongsang province regions.
Nationwide, daily highs will range from 4 to 11 Celsius on Tuesday, the KMA noted, forecasting strong winds with instantaneous wind speeds of around 55 kph in most parts of the country. It also said occasional rain or snow is expected on Jeju Island, and the western coasts of South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces.
According to the KMA, Tuesday's cold is due to the "cold air flowing in from the north" that caused temperatures to fall sharply, worsened by and strong winds that make it feel even colder.
Subzero temperatures are likely to continue through Wednesday. In Seoul, the morning low will climb slightly to minus 2 degrees Celsius but remain below seasonal norms. From Thursday, temperatures are expected to gradually rise and return to seasonal averages. However, mornings are expected to remain chilly, with lows around the freezing point through the weekend.
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)