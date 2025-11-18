 Season's 1st sub-zero weather grips Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Season's 1st sub-zero weather grips Seoul

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 10:11 Updated: 18 Nov. 2025, 10:41
A citizen walks across the Gwanghwamun street in central Seoul with a thick padded coat as temperatures drastically dropped on Nov. 18. [NEWS1]

A citizen walks across the Gwanghwamun street in central Seoul with a thick padded coat as temperatures drastically dropped on Nov. 18. [NEWS1]

 
A cold snap hit Seoul on Tuesday, with the morning temperature dropping below zero for the first time this season, the state weather agency said, forecasting that the chilly weather is expected to persist for some time.
 
Seoul saw the season's first sub-zero temperature at 10:50 p.m. Monday, and the mercury fell further to minus 2 Celsius (28.4 degrees Fahrenheit) at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. The capital's sensible temperature was estimated at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius due to strong winds.
 

Related Article

 
The agency said morning lows dropped by 5 to 10 degrees Celsius nationwide due to the influence of cold air flowing in from the north. Temperatures plummeted to minus 12.1 Celsius on Hyangno Peak in Goseong, Gangwon Province, minus 8.2 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, and minus 8 Celsius in Pocheon and Paju, both in the vicinity of Seoul.
 
In the central region, Chungju of North Chungcheong Province saw the morning temperature falling to minus 5.7 degrees Celsius. A cold wave alert has already been issued for Gangwon, North Chungcheong and some Gyeongsang province regions.
 
Nationwide, daily highs will range from 4 to 11 Celsius on Tuesday, the KMA noted, forecasting strong winds with instantaneous wind speeds of around 55 kph in most parts of the country. It also said occasional rain or snow is expected on Jeju Island, and the western coasts of South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces.
 
According to the KMA, Tuesday's cold is due to the "cold air flowing in from the north" that caused temperatures to fall sharply, worsened by and strong winds that make it feel even colder.
 
Subzero temperatures are likely to continue through Wednesday. In Seoul, the morning low will climb slightly to minus 2 degrees Celsius but remain below seasonal norms. From Thursday, temperatures are expected to gradually rise and return to seasonal averages. However, mornings are expected to remain chilly, with lows around the freezing point through the weekend. 

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags weather Seoul winter

More in Environment

Season's 1st sub-zero weather grips Seoul

Korea joins Powering Past Coal Alliance, commits to closing 40 coal-fired power plants by 2040

North winds bring significant chill across Korea for upcoming days

Deep freeze coming as temperatures expected to plunge below freezing on Tuesday

Kori-2 green light may open door to further approval of extended reactor operations

Related Stories

Morning temperatures forecast to plunge as early winter comes, with 1st subzero readings in Gangwon

Two-day blizzard leaves deaths, chaos and closures in greater Seoul area

Too cold for a swim

Cold snap hits Korea as snow blankets Gangwon mountains

Winter, already? Cold wave interrupts autumn weather as mercury drops nationwide.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)