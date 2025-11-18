From foreign student to 'Shooting Stars': Naty reveals what it takes to be a TV personality in Korea
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 15:35
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
[Hired in Korea]
As more internationals look to build careers in Korea, many find themselves facing practical hurdles — from limited guidance to a lack of firsthand experience. To bridge that gap, the Korea JoongAng Daily talks with professionals who have carved out their paths in diverse fields, offering readers real-world insights on how to start their careers in the country in this series “Hired in Korea.”
Passionate language learner Natalia Frias Crespo first arrived in Korea in 2018 simply to study what she considered “the cutest-sounding language.”
A few days after her arrival, a stranger approached her with an unexpected offer: to model for a university promotional campaign. At first, she was scared since such castings were rare back in her home country, Mexico.
But curiosity won out.
She agreed, bringing a friend along for safety, and returned home safely after taking a few photos by the Han River. Little did she know that this one decision would begin her career journey.
Today, Frias, also known as Naty, is a star striker on SBS’s hit TV show “Shooting Stars” (2021-), where teams of female celebrities face off in competitive football matches. Now in its seventh season, the show’s success has helped Naty become a rising foreign entertainer in Korea.
“My mom told me not to follow that stranger, but that decision to work with him shaped who I am today,” Frias recalled. “I loved being in front of the camera and having my pictures taken as a kid, but I never intended to pursue this career in Korea.”
“But because I took that one opportunity, I’ve been modeling, appearing on TV and gaining recognition. Everything just fell into place, and I find it interesting how life works,” she added.
The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Frias to hear more about her journey, the challenges of being a foreign entertainer in Korea and her advice for those hoping to build a career here.
Q. What TV shows have you starred in so far?
A. I’ve been on quite a few TV shows.
The first one I did was a Christmas special about volunteer work. It focused on foreigners volunteering during the holidays. We prepared food for the elderly, served them at the center and later went outside with the Red Cross to help raise money for the foundation.
One of the more well-known programs I appeared on before “Shooting Stars” (2021-) was “Teenage Parents” (2022-). Because they had a case involving a girl from Mexico, I participated as a panelist, answering questions about cultural differences and related topics.
So, how did you get started? Did you plan to pursue this field in Korea?
It all happened by chance.
I genuinely feel everything just lined up for me. When I was younger, I loved being in front of the camera, taking photos and having my picture taken, but I didn’t come to Korea with the intention of pursuing this field. I came here simply to learn the language.
Then, during my first week in Korea, someone approached me while I was walking and asked if I could model for promotional content for a university.
I told my mom right away, and she felt it was a bit strange because in Mexico, it’s not common for people to approach you on the street with modeling offers. We all worried it could be dangerous, so I asked my friend to come with me.
I ended up posing for photos by the Han River at night, and that became my first experience in the entertainment field.
How did you get cast for “Shooting Stars”?
My friend invited me to join a program where we had to dance. I remember saying, “But I don’t really dance,” but my friend insisted, so I ended up going.
That’s where I met someone who was working as a manager, and he asked me if I played football. I told him that I didn’t, and he said, “If you want to prepare, you can train, and I’ll give you the details for the audition.”
So, what was the audition process for the show like?
They told me about a month before the audition, so I had to start preparing right away. I began taking personal lessons.
Looking back, I pushed myself too harshly.
I even got injured right before the audition, I tore a muscle from overtraining and not resting enough. But I wrapped it with a band and kept going.
There were only three spots available, but I felt confident because I had prepared so much. I also didn’t realize at the time that being left-footed was a big advantage in football, so that boosted my confidence a bit, too.
For the actual test, we had to control the ball around cones, run drills and then play a game in mixed teams. After that, they selected a few of us to take shooting tests. I knew I wasn’t very good back then, but I gave it everything I had and kept a positive attitude.
Have you been on TV in Mexico?
I have been on TV in Mexico a few times before I came to Korea, for completely different reasons. When I was younger, I was a swimmer, so I appeared on the news for that. My brother is also a national swimmer, so I was sometimes on TV because of him as well. But none of that was related to entertainment.
What are the biggest differences between Mexico’s entertainment field and Korea's?
One of the first things I noticed was how much editing goes into everything.
Korean TV shows add subtitles, sound effects, animations, other visual elements and more. TV shows in Mexico barely use subtitles or effects — maybe just a logo here or there.
Korean TV and entertainment move very fast to keep viewers engaged. In comparison, it’s less intense in Mexico.
I also noticed that the entertainment and filming industry in Korea is very professional. People are punctual and meticulous about every detail, from planning to execution. That level of professionalism really stood out for me.
Were there any memorable moments during your filming experience?
A recent game aired about two weeks ago, and it really stayed with me. I’m usually known for being good at free kicks — every time we had one, I would take it, and I often scored. At that point, I had already scored five free-kick goals, so I felt confident.
In that last game, there was finally another free kick after maybe three or four months. I was excited inside, but I didn’t say anything. Normally, the head coach would just tell me to go, but that time, he told another player to take it.
I stayed quiet, but my teammates went up to the head coach and said, “Isn’t Naty better at this? We think she’ll score. Can Naty take it?”
The head coach said, “Okay.” So, I took the free kick and I scored. After that, I got really emotional, and everyone told me, “See? We told you you could do it.”
I think this is the beauty of football.
Can you share a time when you felt any cultural differences while filming?
One day, our coach kept shouting at everyone whenever someone made a mistake; he would call out their names loudly. I could feel that my teammates were all getting frustrated.
At one point, I took a shot when I was supposed to pass. I knew immediately that I had made the wrong choice, but I thought, “I’m already here, let me just try.”
Right after that, the coach yelled at me and I responded, “I know! I know!”
Later, some of my Korean friends told me, “It’s good you’re not Korean because if a Korean player answered like that, people might say she is rude.”
I was shocked because I genuinely didn’t mean it that way. I was just overwhelmed and wanted to show that I already knew my mistake.
What should people prepare? Are profile photos necessary?
Oh yes, it's super, super important. If you even have the slightest interest in starting in the entertainment industry, the first thing you should do is take proper profile photos.
Find a studio and get your profile shots done because that alone can help you land your very first job. Honestly, having a good profile is even more important than having experience in the beginning.
Your profile allows casting teams to see right away whether you fit what they need. All you have to do is send it out everywhere. If you’re the type of person they’re looking for, they will contact you.
Your profile should include at least two photos: a close-up shot of your face and a full-body shot. You can also add basic information like your height and weight, and that’s it. No self-introduction is needed. The simpler and clearer, the better.
What kind of visa are you on, and how does that process work?
I’m on an E-6 visa, which is specifically for entertainment activities. You can’t apply for this visa on your own; you must have an agency or a company sponsor you.
Your agency prepares the required documents, and you also prepare some personal documents. Then you bring everything to the immigration office so they can check that everything is okay. You usually need to submit contracts and proof of the work you’ll be doing, along with several other forms that the agency handles for you.
How did you find your agency?
I just checked anywhere: Instagram, TikTok, Google and more.
But you must check whether they offer an E-6 visa sponsorship. Some agencies exist just as agencies, but don’t handle visas. So yeah, just look around and send emails, that’s all I did until I found the right one.
Also, every worker at the visa office has their own way of doing things. You might face some unexpected difficulties, so it’s better to prepare as soon as possible and be ready for anything.
What do you think are the Korean entertainment industry’s strengths, and are there areas that could be improved, specifically for foreigners?
I think one of the main strengths of the Korean entertainment industry for foreigners is that opportunities exist, especially if you speak the language. As for areas that could improve, I think they could make more shows featuring foreign entertainers.
With globalization, it would be entertaining to have more diverse content, like introducing foreigners in a way that showcases their background, taking a foreign guest to explore Korea or showing a taste of their home countries as well.
Instead of sticking to the old ways, the industry could plan and design projects with a more global perspective.
Do you have any dreams or goals for your future career in Korea?
My dream isn’t super specific. Lately, I’ve been saying that my goal is simply to make people happy. Whether that’s through shows, modeling or some other paths.
One goal could be to be on a big show. Many foreigners watch Korean shows worldwide, and it’s fun for audiences when foreign participants interact with things like word games or challenges.
Do you think Korea is a good place for foreigners to work in broadcasting or entertainment?
There aren’t a huge number of jobs in the entertainment industry or shows right now.
That said, if it’s your dream, Korea can be a good place to start. For me, I might not have had the same chance in Mexico. Starting here can be easier, but it comes with ups and downs.
Being a foreigner in Korea can also be a double-edged sword. You can leverage your identity, but there’s also the risk of being seen only as a foreigner.
The moment Korean viewers feel they’ve had enough, you need to think about what’s next.
Any tips for people who want to work in the entertainment field in Korea?
Make yourself visible. Sometimes just one hashtag can get you noticed, and you might receive direct messages or opportunities.
The most important thing is to take that first step.
It’s always the hardest part, but once you do, the rest might follow naturally.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
