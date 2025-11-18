Seoul Job Fair to open this week with opportunities, career advice for int'l job seekers
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 16:34
- LEE TAE-HEE
The 2025 Seoul Job Fair for Internationals is set to welcome international job seekers on Thursday, with K-campus also attending to offer career information to participants.
The job fair, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will open at the Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
All international job seekers who wish to work in Korea are eligible to attend the fair, which is free.
A total of 81 companies will be attending, with 58 being companies offering on-site interviews. Those interested can sign up for interviews by submitting their resume to positions open on the job fair website by Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Another 23 companies will be attending to offer mentoring and other career-related information.
K-campus, a platform run by the Korea JoongAng Daily that offers information to international students, will be also attending to promote the service. The company will introduce various career tips on K-campus, provide resume templates and host events for attendees.
Various career sessions will be held throughout the day.
Singing Beetle, the entertainment agency behind K-pop boy band 1Verse, will host a recruitment information session. The company is hiring a content production employee that will help create videos and edit images, as well as manage social media accounts.
Another recruitment information session will be hosted by Genoss, which develops medical devices and pharmaceutical products. The company is looking for employees in overseas sales and regulatory affairs.
Visa information sessions and special lectures by other foreign nationals that are currently working in Korea will also be offered. There will be booths taking resume photos and doing makeup for job interviews, with mock interviews available for those who have signed up for them in advance.
