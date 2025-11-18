 South Korea asserts 'no hostile intentions' toward North
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

South Korea asserts 'no hostile intentions' toward North

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 12:00 Updated: 18 Nov. 2025, 12:58
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung briefs reporters at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. [YONHAP]

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung briefs reporters at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. [YONHAP]

 
The presidential office emphasized that South Korea has "no hostile intentions toward North Korea" in a statement, after the North blasted the trade and security agreement between South Korea and the United States as "confrontational" Tuesday morning.
 
"We have no hostile intentions toward North Korea, contrary to the Korean Central News Agency opinion," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing to reporters on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
"We remain consistently devoted to recovering the trust between the South and the North, and also to alleviating tensions between the two."
 
The agreement set between South Korea and the United States is aimed at "protecting the nation and solidifying the security alliance between [South] Korea and the United States," according to Kang, adding that the government will continue its efforts to contribute to the peace in the Korean peninsula.
 
Earlier on Tuesday morning, North Korea denounced the trade and security agreements between South Korea and the United States as solidifying the two countries' "confrontational" stance against Pyongyang, and warned that the North will take "legitimate and realistic" countermeasures for the protection of its own rights.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags North Korea South Korea United States

More in North Korea

Investors in suspended inter-Korean projects demand full gov't compensation

South Korea asserts 'no hostile intentions' toward North

Pompeo says North Korea's denuclearization will only happen with Xi's 'permission,' no carrots to convince it

North Korea slams South Korea-U.S. summit agreements as 'confrontational stance' against Pyongyang

Military formally proposes talks with North Korea about repeated MDL violations

Related Stories

North slams Seoul-Washington-Tokyo statement targeting its cyber threats

Pyongyang tells Washington to 'poke its nose' elsewhere

Dossier reveals accounts of 1st high-level diplomacy between North Korea, U.S.

Military deploys new homegrown bunker buster missile amid North Korean threats

South Korea, United States, and Japan reaffirm commitment to deter a nuclear North
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)