South Korea asserts 'no hostile intentions' toward North
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 12:00 Updated: 18 Nov. 2025, 12:58
- YOON SO-YEON
The presidential office emphasized that South Korea has "no hostile intentions toward North Korea" in a statement, after the North blasted the trade and security agreement between South Korea and the United States as "confrontational" Tuesday morning.
"We have no hostile intentions toward North Korea, contrary to the Korean Central News Agency opinion," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing to reporters on Tuesday.
"We remain consistently devoted to recovering the trust between the South and the North, and also to alleviating tensions between the two."
The agreement set between South Korea and the United States is aimed at "protecting the nation and solidifying the security alliance between [South] Korea and the United States," according to Kang, adding that the government will continue its efforts to contribute to the peace in the Korean peninsula.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, North Korea denounced the trade and security agreements between South Korea and the United States as solidifying the two countries' "confrontational" stance against Pyongyang, and warned that the North will take "legitimate and realistic" countermeasures for the protection of its own rights.
