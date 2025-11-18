Samsung, Hyundai to invest $400B at home as Korea-U.S. trade deal sparks outflow concerns

Lee's approval rating inches down to 54.5%: Poll

PPP spokesperson in hot water over remarks pointed at visually impaired lawmaker Kim Yea-ji

Fact sheet provision lowers barriers for U.S. platforms, but Korean firms may lose competitiveness

PPP Rep. Kim Yea-ji takes legal action against party spokesperson over 'disability quota' remarks

Related Stories

'No way to get there': Chuseok highlights lack of options for wheelchair users

Meet the YouTubers raising awareness about their disabilities online

Intriguing analogy between PPP and LDP

Police refers man to prosecutors for exploiting intellectually disabled neighbor

DP lawmaker Kim Moon-soo removes banners to avoid confusion with PPP presidential candidate with same name