PPP lawmakers demand justice minister step down over prosecution's decision to forgo appeal in corruption case

Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday escalated their criticism of the prosecution's controversial decision not to appeal a high-profile development corruption case linked to President Lee Jae Myung, demanding Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho resign.The Justice Ministry and the prosecution have come under fire after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court ruling in the corruption case involving a real estate development project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, from when Lee was the city's mayor.The PPP has alleged that the Justice Ministry exerted undue pressure to prevent the prosecution from lodging the appeal in Lee's favor."Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho and Vice Justice Minister Lee Jin-soo have become the worst justice minister and vice minister in Korean history," PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said during a rally held in front of the ministry in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul. "They should step down immediately if they have any sense of shame."Jang added that if they had nothing to hide, they should immediately agree to a parliamentary probe and a special counsel investigation.The justice minister has denied giving any instructions to the prosecution to influence its decision about the appeal.The development corruption case centers on allegations that a small number of unheard-of private asset management companies, including Hwacheon Daeyu, were allowed to reap astronomical investment profits from a real estate development project in Seongnam's Daejang-dong district in 2015, when Lee was the city's mayor.Yonhap