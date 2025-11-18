 PPP lawmakers demand justice minister step down over prosecution's decision to forgo appeal in corruption case
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

PPP lawmakers demand justice minister step down over prosecution's decision to forgo appeal in corruption case

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 12:29
 
Jang Dong-hyeok, first row fifth from left, leader of the main opposition People Power Party, and the party's other lawmakers stage a protest rally at the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

Jang Dong-hyeok, first row fifth from left, leader of the main opposition People Power Party, and the party's other lawmakers stage a protest rally at the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

 
Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday escalated their criticism of the prosecution's controversial decision not to appeal a high-profile development corruption case linked to President Lee Jae Myung, demanding Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho resign.
 
The Justice Ministry and the prosecution have come under fire after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court ruling in the corruption case involving a real estate development project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, from when Lee was the city's mayor.
 

Related Article

 
The PPP has alleged that the Justice Ministry exerted undue pressure to prevent the prosecution from lodging the appeal in Lee's favor.
 
"Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho and Vice Justice Minister Lee Jin-soo have become the worst justice minister and vice minister in Korean history," PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said during a rally held in front of the ministry in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul. "They should step down immediately if they have any sense of shame."
 
Jang added that if they had nothing to hide, they should immediately agree to a parliamentary probe and a special counsel investigation.
 
The justice minister has denied giving any instructions to the prosecution to influence its decision about the appeal.
 
The development corruption case centers on allegations that a small number of unheard-of private asset management companies, including Hwacheon Daeyu, were allowed to reap astronomical investment profits from a real estate development project in Seongnam's Daejang-dong district in 2015, when Lee was the city's mayor.

Yonhap
tags Korea PPP Daejang-dong case prosecution Lee Jae Myung

More in Politics

Seoul to start publishing report on trade barriers akin to USTR's annual NTE report from 2026

PPP lawmakers demand justice minister step down over prosecution's decision to forgo appeal in corruption case

Prime minister says task force to probe officials' involvement in martial law 'inevitable'

PPP Rep. Kim Yea-ji takes legal action against party spokesperson over 'disability quota' remarks

Fact sheet provision lowers barriers for U.S. platforms, but Korean firms may lose competitiveness

Related Stories

A fast investigation is key

A pie that gets bigger

A fast investigation is key (KOR)

Ending the Rashomon effect

[Editorial] Can Lee really weather the storm?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)