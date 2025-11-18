Prime minister says task force to probe officials' involvement in martial law 'inevitable'

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Tuesday the formation of a government task force to investigate public officials' involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law attempt was an "inevitable" measure aimed at stabilizing state affairs.Kim made the remark during a Cabinet meeting as critics have raised concerns the body, named the "task force to respect the Constitution and innovate the government," will effectively be used as a tool to ferret out dissenting civil servants."The task force is an inevitable measure for stabilizing state affairs aimed at swiftly restoring the constitutional order and uniting the public sector," the prime minister said. "The various investigations will be conducted and concluded swiftly in accordance with the Constitution and lawful procedures, within a scope that is absolutely necessary without being excessive or lacking."The task force was proposed by Kim during a Cabinet meeting led by President Lee Jae Myung last week. Lee expressed his enthusiasm for the idea, saying the government should conduct an investigation separate from that of a special counsel team to hold public officials accountable for their role in the martial law bid."The task force will demonstrate the wisdom of concentration and restraint for the stable innovation of the executive branch in order to uphold the people's call to swiftly and firmly clean up the insurrection and focus on people's livelihoods," Kim said at Tuesday's meeting.The task force will be set up at each of 49 central government agencies, excluding the National Intelligence Service and bodies under the presidential office.Yonhap