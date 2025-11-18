100년 간의 변화 뒤에 또다시 탈바꿈 하는 노들섬
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 09:27
After a century of reinvention, Nodeul Island faces another transformation
100년 간의 변화 뒤에 또다시 탈바꿈 하는 노들섬
Monday, Nov. 10, 2025
Of all the targets for redevelopment by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, few have experienced as many fits and halts as Nodeul Island, a small artificial island in the middle of the Han River that the city is now transforming into what it anticipates will be a "global cultural landmark."
redevelopment: 재개발
target: 대상
artificial island: 인공섬
서울시가 추진해온 여러 재개발 대상 가운데, 한강 한복판에 위치한 작은 인공섬인 노들섬만큼 수차례의 변모와 난항을 겪은 곳은 드물다. 서울시는 이곳을 "세계적 문화예술 랜드마크"로 변화시키겠다는 목표로 다시 한 번 대대적인 변신을 준비하고 있다.
The 370.4 billion won ($259 million) "Nodeul Global Art Island" project, which is being led by British architect Thomas Heatherwick and is due for completion in 2028, will add new walkways and elevated gardens to the existing cultural complex on the island's western end.
walkway: 보행로
due for: ~할 예정이다, ~하기로 되어 있다
existing: 이미 조성된, 이미 존재하는
영국의 건축가 토머스 헤더윅이 이끄는 총 3704억 원 규모의 "글로벌 예술섬" 조성사업은 2028년 준공 예정이며, 섬 서쪽 끝에 이미 조성된 복합 문화 공간에 새로운 보행로와 하늘예술 정원이 추가될 계획이다.
The plan by Heatherwick, who designed Coal Drops Yard in London and the Vessel in New York, divides the island into two main zones: the "Sky Art Garden," featuring seven elevated pavilions that bear more than a passing resemblance to his previous work on Little Island in Manhattan, and the "Waterside Cultural Zone," a venue for concerts and art exhibitions. Seoul officials say the design aims to balance architecture and ecology — a hallmark of Heatherwick's work — while reconnecting the island with city life.
passing resemblance: 아주 많이 닮다, 떠올리게 하다
hallmark: 특징
영국 런던의 '롤링 브릿지'와 미국 뉴욕의 '베슬' 등을 설계한 헤더윅의 계획은 노들섬을 두 구역으로 나눈다. 맨해튼에 있는 뉴욕의 '리틀 아일랜드'를 떠올리게 하는 7개의 비정형 구조물로 구성된 공중정원과, 공연, 전시 공간인 '수변문화공간'이다. 서울시 관계자들은 이번 디자인이 건축과 생태의 균형을 추구하는 헤더윅의 특징을 반영하는 동시에 섬과 도시 생활을 다시 연결하려는 데 목적이 있다고 설명한다.
The ongoing reinvention of Nodeul Island marks another change in the small island's century of flux, reflecting the capital's larger struggle to decide what, exactly, the Han River should be.
reinvention: 재창조, 재발명
flux: 끊임없는 변화, 흐름
노들섬의 지속적인 재창조는 지난 100년간 끊임없이 변해온 이 작은 섬의 또 다른 변화이자, 한강을 어떤 모습으로 정의할 것인지에 대한 서울의 더 큰 고민을 반영한다.
For residents and visitors to Seoul, Nodeul Island is a rare oasis of tranquility, even among the many parks along the Han River. Its unique location in the middle of the river, with a lawn facing the skyscrapers of Yeouido to the west, has made it a popular gathering place, as well as a prime spot to watch the Seoul International Fireworks Festival in the autumn.
tranquility: 평온
prime spot: 최적의 명소, 번화가
서울 시민과 방문객들에게 노들섬은 한강의 많은 공원들 가운데서도 드문 고요함을 제공하는 장소다. 강 한복판에 있다는 차별화된 입지와, 서쪽으로 여의도 고층 빌딩을 바라보는 잔디 마당 덕분에 인기 있는 모임 장소이자, 매년 가을 서울세계불꽃축제를 관람하기에 최적의 명소로 자리 잡았다.
Park So-min, a 32-year-old graduate student who "occasionally" goes to Nodeul Island for weekend picnics, said, "There isn't another place on the river that has a better view of the sunset. Some afternoons, it can be tricky to find a spot on the grass to lay out a mat."
occasionally: 가끔
lay out: 펼치다
32세 대학원생 박소민 씨는 주말에 "가끔 노들섬으로 피크닉을 간다"며 "한강에서 노을을 더 잘 볼 수 있는 곳은 없다고"고 말했다. 이어 "어떤 날은 잔디밭에 돗자리를 펼 자리를 찾기가 어려울 때도 있다"고 덧붙였다.
