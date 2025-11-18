298 students denied university admission last year due to school bullying records: Data
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 12:01
A total of 298 students were denied admission to universities last year after their history of school bullying was factored into the admissions process, according to data released Monday.
Rep. Kim Young-ho of the Democratic Party, a member of the National Assembly’s Education Committee, disclosed figures obtained from the Ministry of Education showing that 71 universities, including 61 national and private universities and 10 education colleges, factored disciplinary measures for school bullying recorded in student transcripts during admission evaluations.
Out of 134 universities that submitted data — from among 193 four-year institutions nationwide — 397 applicants were flagged for past disciplinary action. Of those, 298 students, or 75 percent, were rejected. By admissions type, 272 out of 370 students in early admissions and 26 out of 27 in regular admissions were denied.
Keimyung University had the highest number of rejections, with 38 applicants identified — 34 rejected through early admissions and four through regular admissions. It was followed by Kyungpook National University, with 22 rejections, including 19 in early admissions and three in regular admissions. Kyonggi University saw 19 rejections — 16 in early admissions and three in regular admissions.
Among major universities in Seoul, Seoul National University rejected two applicants during regular admissions. Yonsei University and Sungkyunkwan University rejected three and six applicants respectively through early admissions. Other schools that rejected applicants with bullying records included Hanyang University with 12 rejections, the University of Seoul with 10, Kyung Hee University and Konkuk University with six each, and Dongguk University with nine.
School bullying disciplinary actions are classified into nine levels: Level one is a written apology; Level two involves a ban on contact, threats or retaliation; Level three is school service; Level four is community service; Level five requires completion of special education or psychological counseling; Level six is suspension from school; Level seven involves a class transfer; Level eight is a school transfer; and Level nine is expulsion. Records of level one to three actions are not entered into student transcripts if the measures are fully carried out. Level four and five actions are retained for two years after graduation. Levels six through eight remain on record for four years. Expulsions, classified as level nine, are kept permanently.
Most universities increased point deductions starting at level four, and levels eight and nine generally resulted in automatic disqualification. Keimyung University, which had the most rejections, deducted up to 20 points from the total admissions score. Kyungpook National University deducted 50 points for applicants with level four to level seven records.
Beginning with the 2026 academic year, it will become mandatory for all universities to factor school bullying history into admissions across all application tracks. The Ministry of Education adopted this policy following increased public concern in 2023, which was sparked by the Netflix drama "The Glory" (2022-23) and a case involving the son of high-profile lawyer Jeong Soon-shin, who was admitted to Seoul National University despite a history of bullying.
