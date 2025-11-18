 9 injured in bus, car collision near Yeonsinnae Station
9 injured in bus, car collision near Yeonsinnae Station

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 09:25
A bus carrying around 20 passengers collides with a passenger car in Yeonsinnae, northern Seoul, on Nov. 17. [YONHAP]

A bus carrying around 20 passengers collided with a passenger car in northern Seoul on Monday night, leaving nine people with minor injuries.
 
According to fire authorities, the crash occurred at around 10:42 p.m. on Monday near Yeonsinnae Station in Eunpyeong District. Nine passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.
 
Police suspect the driver of the car may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
