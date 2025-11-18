 Authorities begin joint forensic investigation into Ulsan power plant collapse
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Authorities begin joint forensic investigation into Ulsan power plant collapse

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 20:26
Officials of a joint forensic investigation team arrive at the site of a boiler tower collapse at a thermal power plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

Officials of a joint forensic investigation team arrive at the site of a boiler tower collapse at a thermal power plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

 
Authorities on Tuesday began a joint forensic investigation into a boiler tower collapse at an Ulsan power plant that claimed seven lives.
 
The investigation team, which is made up of officials from the Ulsan Metropolitan Police, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police, the National Forensic Service, the Ministry of Employment and Labor and other agencies, will look at debris from the collapse to find clues to the Nov. 6 accident.
 

Related Article

 
A total of nine workers were initially trapped when the 63-meter-tall (206-foot-tall) boiler tower crumbled at a thermal power plant run by Korea East-West Power, a state-run utility, in the southeastern city of Ulsan.
 
Two escaped with injuries, but the remaining seven were found dead.
 
The investigation is expected to focus on parts of the tower that were weakened as part of preparations to demolish the structure after 40 years of use ended in 2021.
 
The police and the Labor Ministry plan to combine the investigation results with testimonies from officials and construction-related documents to determine the cause of the accident and whether there were violations of the law.

Yonhap
tags Ulsan Korea Collapse

More in Social Affairs

Soldier arrested for leaving wife to suffer without treatment for bedsores for 3 months

Ex-President Moon launches book channel on YouTube

Korea's digital financial literacy far lower than OECD target: Survey

Authorities begin joint forensic investigation into Ulsan power plant collapse

Officials to visit Japanese coal mine for recovery of Korean forced laborers' remains

Related Stories

Three confirmed dead, two still missing as Ulsan rescue efforts continue

Demolition of Ulsan power plant towers set for Tuesday at noon

As search for victims of Ulsan collapse ends, probe for deadly accident's culprits accelerates

Families mourn loved ones, survivors traumatized after boiler tower collapse in Ulsan

Another body of worker recovered at the collapsed Ulsan Thermal Plant
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)