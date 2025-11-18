'Club drug' smuggling soars sevenfold since 2021 as syndicates target Korean party scene
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 16:52 Updated: 18 Nov. 2025, 17:33
The smuggling of so-called “club drugs,” which primarily target young people, has surged more than sevenfold over the past five years, according to data released Tuesday by Korea Customs Service.
From January to September this year alone, authorities confiscated 115.9 kilograms (255.6 pounds) of club drugs, according to the customs agency.
The agency's report focused on drugs commonly found in nightclubs and entertainment venues, including MDMA, ketamine and LSD. These substances are known to cause sensory numbness, hallucinations, reduced fatigue and increased stimulation, and have been used in the commission of sex crimes.
While the number of drug busts has decreased — from 215 cases in 2021 to 183 in 2024, and 116 in the first nine months of 2025 — the volume of drugs seized has increased dramatically due to larger-scale smuggling operations.
In 2021, 15.8 kilograms of club drugs were seized. That figure rose to 79.9 kilograms in 2024 and to 115.9 kilograms in the first nine months of 2025 alone. Compared to 2021, the volume has increased by a factor of 7.3.
The sharpest rise was seen in ketamine seizures. Authorities seized 5.9 kilograms of ketamine in 2021, compared to 101.9 kilograms in the first nine months of this year — a 17.3-fold increase. Large-scale smuggling incidents involving at least one kilogram rose from just one case in 2021 to 15 cases this year.
The main methods for smuggling ketamine into Korea were express air cargo with 51.4 kilograms, passenger luggage with 41.8 kilograms and international mail with 8 kilograms.
More than 90 percent of the total was brought in through express shipments and similar channels. France was the top source country, accounting for 57.1 kilograms, followed by Britain with 11.8 kilograms.
Customs officials believe international drug networks based in Europe are attempting to establish new markets in Korea by smuggling ketamine into the country.
The rising use of club drugs in Korea has drawn concern from global agencies including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).
In recent reports, both organizations noted that ketamine and other substances are spreading rapidly among youth in East Asia's urban nightlife and party scene, including Korea.
The Korea Customs Service warned that the increase in smuggling is likely to fuel greater demand among young people. The agency said it plans to focus on cutting off the supply chain.
Officials will enhance screening for travelers, express cargo and international mail using advanced detection systems powered by AI, which will target high-risk travelers and suspicious parcels.
“Club drug smuggling is a serious crime that targets the very youth who will shape our country’s future,” said Korea Customs Service Commissioner Lee Myeong-ku. “We will deploy all our resources to block the inflow of drugs at the border — through rigorous customs inspections and expanded international cooperation.”
